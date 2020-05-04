VIDEO MARKETING SUITE

A BETTER, BOLDER BRAND EXPERIENCE

Use video to amplify your brand story. 

DATA THAT DRIVES DECISIONS

Crank up conversion rates by simply adding video. Get the full picture of how your videos are performing within your marketing campaigns with robust viewer experience data, allowing you to continuously create, maintain, and refine marketing campaigns based on audience reaction.

BIGGER AUDIENCES, BIGGER REACH

Get content in front of more audiences. From websites, to social platforms, to video portals, to over the top apps, Brightcove reaches audiences where they are, regardless of channel or device preference. 

OWN YOUR EXPERIENCE

Immerse your viewers in an experience like they’ve never seen. Ensure your brand is featured throughout your event with custom branding in event portals, live-streamed experiences, and virtual breakouts. 

VIDEO MARKETING SUITE FEATURES

ANALYTICS

Uncover actionable audience behaviors and identify your best content with comprehensive analytics and reporting.

PUBLISH TO SOCIAL

Engage and build new audiences. Publish live and on-demand content to social platforms where your audience already gathers.

VIDEO EXPERIENCES

Delight and engage with customizable video experiences. Create your vision and choose from a wide variety of interactive, embeddable, or portals experiences.

DRIVE RESULTS THROUGH AUTOMATION

Connect your video analytics to your marketing automation platform. Optimize marketing workflows, and understand exactly who is watching what.

POWERFUL, RELIABLE LIVE STREAMING LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Deliver an unmatched viewer experience with our industry-leading solution for live streaming at scale.

WATCH ENGAGEMENT RATES SOAR

Transform how you connect with viewers. Gather even more types of viewer data through interactive video experiences.

EXPAND THE POWER OF VIDEO

Out-of-the-box integrations with the world’s best technologies to take video to the next level.

