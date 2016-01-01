Ecosystem and Partner Integrations

Brightcove Technology Partners build complementary products and services that you can easily integrate with your online video experiences and back-end workflows. From content management to analytics, advertising and more, our partners enable you to do more with video than ever before.

Content Management Systems (CMS) Connecting Video Cloud and CMS technologies opens up video to more people in your organization and streamlines the publishing workflow. Video Cloud integrates with the world’s leading CMS providers to improve ease of use and help you create even better video experiences for your viewers.

Upload Acceleration: Enterprise Edition Making Upload Acceleration fit your workflow, Video Cloud the Enterprise edition supports an Aspera desktop client and server software for easy batch processing.

Analytics Analytics are critical to making informed business decisions. Our Analytics partners integrate video analytics directly into other Analytics platforms so you can benchmark video alongside web, usage, social and the other analytics on which your business relies.

Advertising Content providers rely on advertising to monetize their video experiences. Video Cloud integrates with leading Advertising management and serving platforms to maximize the return on your video investment.

Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) MAP has changed the way organizations market to their prospects and drive business with their customers. Our integrations with leading MAP technologies allow you to capture leads, attach detailed video viewing analytics to individual contacts and then score, segment and send personalized communications to your contacts.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) CRM is the foundation of how companies understand their customers and grow their business. Video Cloud integrates video viewership analytics to contacts in your CRM so you can better understand what your customers are doing and what interests them. Use this information to drive better ROI from your video investment.

Video Quality of Service (QoS) Delivering a high quality video experience is crucial: today’s video consumer expects flawless video experiences. Our Video QoS partners integrate with Video Cloud to ensure that you get detailed insights into the quality of your viewers’ video experience.