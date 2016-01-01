15 years of innovation and vision

We’re not just in the video industry, we’ve helped shape it. We started Brightcove more than 15 years ago because we envisioned a future where video was how everyone would communicate, do business, and be entertained. Now, that future is here. We invest over $40 million in R&D every year to stay at the forefront of video. (That also helped us win two Technology & Engineering Emmys® at the 2021 Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.)