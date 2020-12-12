CREATE HIGH-QUALITY VIDEO OUTPUTS

Zencoder supports the broadest range of input and output formats, including AV1, HEVC, and VP9. You can encode UHD videos, clip and crop, extract and insert subtitles and closed captions, handle multichannel audio, package into HLS and MPEG-DASH, and apply AES-128 encryption and DRM. What’s more, Zencoder will even correct rotated portrait or landscape video from smartphones and fix audio/video sync issues, so you don’t need to be a video expert to get expert results.