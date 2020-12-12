OPEN THE THROTTLE ON VIDEO ENCODING

Never settle for inefficient. Zencoder gives you smart, reliable, and unlimited video encoding power without having to pay for, manage, and scale expensive hardware and software.

REDUCE COSTS WITH CONTEXT AWARE ENCODING

Improved  compression  and  automatic  adaptive  bitrate  ladder  design  using  Brightcove’s  award-winning Context Aware Encoding technology. Context Aware Encoding can drastically reduce the cost of storing and streaming video, while improving playback quality for viewers.

CREATE HIGH-QUALITY VIDEO OUTPUTS

Zencoder supports the broadest range of input and output formats, including AV1, HEVC, and VP9. You can encode UHD videos, clip and crop, extract and insert subtitles and closed captions, handle multichannel audio, package into HLS and MPEG-DASH, and apply AES-128 encryption and DRM. What’s more, Zencoder will even correct rotated portrait or landscape video from smartphones and fix audio/video sync issues, so you don’t need to be a video expert to get expert results. 

Zencoder Supported Formats

INPUT FORMAT
Container Format
  • TS
  • ISOBMFF MP4 (mp4, m4a, m4v, f4v, f4a, m4b, m4r, f4b, mov, 3gp)
  • MXF
  • ASF
  • AVI
  • WEBM
  • ISOBMFF MOV
  • FLV
Audio Codecs
  • AC3
  • MPEG-4 AAC
  • MPEG-4 HE-AAC
  • MPEG-4 HE-AAC v2
  • MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3)
  • MPEG-1 Layer I,II

  • AMR - WB

  • AMR
  • QCELP
  • Uncompressed (PCM, WAV)
  • Lossless audio(ALAC, FLAC)
  • Windows Media Audio(WMA 1-3)
  • Vorbis
Video Codecs
  • MPEG-2
  • H.264/AVC
  • H.265/HEVC
  • JPEG 2000
  • VC-1
  • VC-3/DNxHD
  • H.263
  • MPEG-4 Visual
  • CINEPAK
  • MPEG-1
  • DV/DVCPRO
  • ProRes
  • VP6
  • VP8
  • VP9
  • AV1
Audio Formats
  • stereo
  • multi-channel
  • 96kHz+
Video Formats
  • Interlaced
  • HD
  • HDR
  • Dolby Vision (only passthrough)
Closed Captions
  • CEA-608 (separated track)
  • A/53 (embedded)
  • SCTE-128 (embedded)
OUTPUT FORMAT
Container Format
  • TS
  • ISOBMFF (MP4)
  • FLASH
  • MOV
  • WebM
Audio Codecs
  • AAC
  • ARM
  • MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3)
  • Vorbis
  • Opus
Video Codecs
  • H.264/AVC
  • H.265/HEVC
  • VP9
  • VP8
Audio Formats
  • stereo
  • multi-channel (up to 8.1)
  • 96kHz+
Streaming formats
  • HLS
  • DASH
  • Smooth
Closed Captions
  • CEA-608/708
  • WebVTT
  • SCC
Encryption and DRM (only encryption service)
  • Playready
  • Widevine Modular
  • Fairplay
  • CENC
  • AES-128
OTHER FEATURES
  • Advanced rate control
  • Flexible bit rate control: VBR, ABR, Constant Quality
  • 1 and 2-pass encoding
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) with BT2020 color space and 10-bit depth
  • High fidelity video scaler
  • Normalize anamorphic pixels
  • Advanced keyframe options
  • High quality frame rate conversion with blending and duplication

ENCODE AND SCALE IN SECONDS FLAT

Encode for the broadest range of formats almost instantly — even HD-quality video is encoded quicker than real time. That’s seriously fast. And with the power of our globally distributed cloud infrastructure, you can scale instantly without ever paying for idle server time. All plans have a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

SAVE MONEY, LOOK GREAT

Pay as you go. Zencoder uses an easy-to-understand content duration-based pricing model. Pricing for file-based transcoding is as low as 2¢/minute for no-commitment monthly plans and even lower for volume-based enterprise plans.

FEEL THE SPEED WITH OUR API

In just hours, seamlessly integrate your application with our fast and scalable encoding platform. Our well-documented API, easy-to-use API request builder, integration libraries, and world-class integration support streamline your process and provide a solution that’s elegantly simple.

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Still haven't found what you're looking for?

Ready to get started?