Never settle for inefficient. Zencoder gives you smart, reliable, and unlimited video encoding power without having to pay for, manage, and scale expensive hardware and software.
Improved compression and automatic adaptive bitrate ladder design using Brightcove’s award-winning Context Aware Encoding technology. Context Aware Encoding can drastically reduce the cost of storing and streaming video, while improving playback quality for viewers.
Zencoder supports the broadest range of input and output formats, including AV1, HEVC, and VP9. You can encode UHD videos, clip and crop, extract and insert subtitles and closed captions, handle multichannel audio, package into HLS and MPEG-DASH, and apply AES-128 encryption and DRM. What’s more, Zencoder will even correct rotated portrait or landscape video from smartphones and fix audio/video sync issues, so you don’t need to be a video expert to get expert results.
Encode for the broadest range of formats almost instantly — even HD-quality video is encoded quicker than real time. That’s seriously fast. And with the power of our globally distributed cloud infrastructure, you can scale instantly without ever paying for idle server time. All plans have a 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Pay as you go. Zencoder uses an easy-to-understand content duration-based pricing model. Pricing for file-based transcoding is as low as 2¢/minute for no-commitment monthly plans and even lower for volume-based enterprise plans.
In just hours, seamlessly integrate your application with our fast and scalable encoding platform. Our well-documented API, easy-to-use API request builder, integration libraries, and world-class integration support streamline your process and provide a solution that’s elegantly simple.