Deliver immersive video experiences viewers will love.

ENERGIZE YOUR MARKETING

Built-in marketing best practices including SEO, calls-to-action, lead forms, responsive design, and social sharing to give you more views, more conversions, and more time on your site.

SIMPLY POWERFUL

Easily create compelling video experiences with customizable templates to maximize revenue opportunities, expand audiences, and drive engagement, all while staying on brand.

SCALABLE, SECURE, PROVEN

Get the industrial strength, reliability, speed, modularity, video quality, and rigorous security requirements leading global companies expect.

BRIGHTCOVE GALLERY FEATURES

ENGAGE

Drive more traffic and time on site with built-in best practices for video SEO, social sharing, and responsive design.

CONVERT

Capture more leads with lead forms, calls-to-action, customizable messaging, and integrations with leading marketing automation solutions including Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, and Hubspot.

GET SOCIAL

Expand your reach with the power of video and social sharing. Easily add social sharing options for Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and more.

CUSTOMIZE

Create customized and embeddable layouts from a myriad of beautiful templates, easily incorporating calls-to-action and dynamic capabilities to deliver different video experiences before, during, and after a video is played.

BRAND

Select the styles, fonts, and colors to match your brand guidelines. Our easy-to-use editor allows you to see the changes you make as you go.

RESPONSIVE DESIGN

Reach your audience on all their devices with responsive templates that look great on a desktop, tablet, or mobile device out of the box.

LAUNCH EASILY

Create dynamic video layouts, an entire video portal, and a live-streaming event page in minutes. Then manage and update them without any technical resources.

