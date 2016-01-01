INTERACTIVE VIDEO, THE ICING ON VIDEO CAKE

Transform how you connect with viewers through interactive video experiences.
Give viewers the ultimate control over content and watch engagement rates, and leads soar. Let your audience choose their own adventure with chaptering, branching, and polling for a personalized experience that will keep them engaged from the moment they hit your site.
Always on communications with interactive video that keeps employees engaged and you tracking viewers engagement data. Add slide-sync to your town halls for a more dynamic experience, quizzing to education videos to see if your teams are retaining the material, and user sentiment to gather feedback on your content.
Add interactive video into your ecommerce line-up and you’ve just stepped up your game. From simple calls-to-action, to add-to-cart functionality, and user sentiment, sprinkling in interactive functionality can have a big impact on your business.