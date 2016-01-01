BRIGHTCOVE INTERACTIVITY

INTERACTIVE VIDEO, THE ICING ON VIDEO CAKE

Transform how you connect with viewers through interactive video experiences.

TOTAL ENGAGEMENT

Give viewers the ultimate control over content and watch engagement rates, and leads soar. Let your audience choose their own adventure with chaptering, branching, and polling for a personalized experience that will keep them engaged from the moment they hit your site.

WAKE UP THE WORKPLACE

Always on communications with interactive video that keeps employees engaged and you tracking viewers engagement data. Add slide-sync to your town halls for a more dynamic experience, quizzing to education videos to see if your teams are retaining the material, and user sentiment to gather feedback on your content.

ATTENTION, SHOPPERS

Add interactive video into your ecommerce line-up and you’ve just stepped up your game. From simple calls-to-action, to add-to-cart functionality, and user sentiment, sprinkling in interactive functionality can have a big impact on your business.

BRIGHTCOVE INTERACTIVITY FEATURES

CHAPTERS & MENUS

Amp up viewing time by putting your customers in the driver’s seat.

SCHEDULING & POLLING

Let prospects schedule a call and specify their interests in-video.

IMAGES & CARDS

Expose more content and boost product visibility with video overlays.

BRANCHING

Let customers self-select with a “choose your own adventure” approach.

QUIZZES

Gather viewer feedback at the very moment they are most engaged.

IN-VIDEO PURCHASES

Enable add-to-cart functionality and widgets within your video content.

LINKS

Add clickable urls and hotspots to your video to keep the conversation going.

INSTANT DOWNLOADS

Leverage downloads and forms to instantly capture valuable lead data.

DYNAMIC PLAYBACK

Create before, during, and after play states, then tailor them with CTAs.

USER SENTIMENT

Let customers and employees rate your content for instant quality control.
