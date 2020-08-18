A HIGH-OCTANE PLAYER FOR EVERY SCREEN

Create totally immersive experiences with the fastest player in the industry and a management system that makes publishing a breeze.

THE BEST AND ONLY GETTING BETTER

The Brightcove Player has an open-source core. This means you get our dedicated in-house team plus members of the video.js open-source community, all contributing to the best open-source HTML5 video player on the web.

CREATE A CONTENT-FIRST VIDEO EXPERIENCE

Deliver a user experience that puts your content center stage as you create deeper engagement with native and 3rd-party interactive capabilities. These include a seek bar that lets audiences find specific points in the video in seconds, a clear video description bar, and easy-to-use volume and mute controls.

THE MOST DEVELOPER-FRIENDLY HTML5 PLAYER

Give your team the ultimate flexibility. Brightcove Player uses rich APIs, easily customizable UI/UX, an expansive lineup of features and plugins, and complete documentation, so you can deliver the player you want, the way you want it.

