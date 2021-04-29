LAST UPDATED: April 29, 2021

Brightcove Inc. and its affiliates (“Brightcove” or “we”) want you to be familiar with the information we collect about users of our websites, how we use and share that information, and the choices you have regarding the information you provide. This Privacy Policy (“Privacy Policy”) describes our practices with respect to information collected through our website located at http://www.brightcove.com/ and other Brightcove websites where this Privacy Policy is made available (“collectively, the “Site”).

This Privacy Policy does not address information that may be collected through services offered by Brightcove (the “Brightcove Services”), including those aspects of Brightcove Services that are accessible via this Site, including the Studio, support pages, and documentation. For more information about information collected through Brightcove Services, please see our Brightcove Services Privacy Policy. By using the Site, you agree to this Privacy Policy, the policies referenced in this Privacy Policy, and our Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree to this Privacy Policy, the policies referenced in this Privacy Policy and our Terms and Conditions, do not use the Site. If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, or our privacy practices generally, please contact us at privacy@brightcove.com.

Contents of this Privacy Policy:

Information We May Collect

We may collect information from or about you, such as:

Personal information that you voluntarily provide, including name, address, and email address.

Communication preferences.

Unique IDs such as IP address and device IDs.

Site-viewing activity, such as pages visited, videos watched, duration of sessions and search terms.

Referring domain, destination domain and destination path.

Geolocation data.

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may also combine information you provide to us, either via our Site or via another means (such as at a trade show) with publicly-available information, such as your organization’s name.

Information Collected by Automated Means. We may collect certain information about you by automated means, such as your MAC address, IP address, computer type, screen resolution, OS version, and browser type and version. This information is collected by most websites and is used to optimize your experience on the Site.

Job Applicants: You may voluntarily provide data about yourself in connection with a job application. Such provision of data is subject to the privacy policy of the third-party platform you use to submit your application. You will have the opportunity to review that privacy policy before providing the data.

Cookies and other tracking technologies. We and our third-party service providers may use cookies or similar technologies to collect information about you, such as personal information, information about the devices you use to access the Site and your interactions with the Site. For more information about the use of cookies or other tracking technology on the Site, please review our Cookies Policy.

We may also use web beacons on our Site and in email communications. Web beacons, also known as clear GIFs or single-pixel GIFs, are small image files that we, or our third-party service providers, place on our Site and in emails. Alongside cookies, web beacons allow us to accurately count the number of unique users who have visited a specific page on the Site, or opened or acted upon an email. This information allows us to measure the performance of our Site and our email campaigns.

Do Not Track. The Site does not recognize a “do not track” setting (or similar mechanism) from your browser to indicate that you do not wish to be tracked or to receive interest-based ads. Please see our Cookies Notice for more information including how to exercise your rights to opt-out of cookies, analytics, and personalized advertising.

How We May Use Your Information

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may use the information collected about you for the following purposes or in the following ways:

To communicate with you and to inform you of products, programs and services.

To fulfill your requests and respond to your inquiries, such as to send a requested white paper.

To send you important information regarding the Site, including changes to Site terms, conditions and policies. This information is important, so you may not opt out of receiving it.

To allow you to voluntarily participate in contests, surveys or promotions (collectively, “ Promotions ”). If you participate in a Promotion, we may request certain personal information, such as your email address. You should carefully review the rules, if any, of each Promotion, because the rules for each Promotion may contain additional information about our use of personal information that you provide in connection with the Promotion. To the extent that the Promotion’s rules conflict with this Privacy Policy regarding the treatment of personal information, the Promotion’s rules will control.

For our internal business purposes, such as for data analysis (including through automated systems and machine learning), benchmarking, reporting, audits, developing new products, enhancing our Site, improving Brightcove Services, identifying usage trends and determining the effectiveness of our promotional campaigns.

To protect the security and integrity of our Site, and to prevent and to investigate fraud and other misuses.

In an aggregated manner.

In combination with other information, collected online and offline, including information from third-party sources, to help us update, expand and analyze our records, identify prospective customers and provide products and services that may be of interest to you.

To comply with applicable legal or regulatory requirements and our policies, and to protect against criminal activity, claims and other liabilities.

In any other ways, with your consent or as permitted under applicable law.

How Your Information May Be Shared

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may share personal information as follows:

With any of our current and future corporate subsidiaries and affiliates.

With our third-party service providers, agents, vendors and other third parties we use to support the Site and our business. These parties include, but are not limited to, third parties providing us with services such as website hosting, data analysis, infrastructure provision, IT services, customer service, analytics and email delivery services. These third parties are authorized to use your personal information only as necessary to provide these services to us.

With third parties (including third-party event sponsors) to allow them to contact you regarding products, programs, services and promotions that they believe may be of interest to you.

With third parties for marketing, advertising, Promotions, contests or other similar purposes. If required by applicable law, we will share such data for advertising and marketing purposes only in an aggregate, and de-identified manner.

With third-party sponsors of Promotions (irrespective of whether such Promotions are hosted by us), or otherwise in accordance with the rules applicable to such Promotion. You should carefully review the rules, if any, of each Promotion in which you participate, because they may contain additional important information about a sponsor’s own information collection practices.

In connection with a corporate transaction, proceeding or reorganization involving the business activities for which the information is maintained. In the event that ownership of Brightcove or its business were to change as a result of a merger, acquisition or transfer to another company, your personal information may be shared. You will be notified via email and/or a prominent notice on our website, of any change in ownership, change in use of your personal information, and choices you may have regarding such change in use of your personal information.

As we believe necessary: under applicable law, including laws outside your country of residence; to comply with any law or directive, judicial or administrative order, legal process or investigation, warrant, subpoena, law enforcement or national security investigation or as otherwise required or authorized by law; to respond to requests from public and government authorities, including outside your country of residence; to enforce our policies, terms and conditions; to protect our operations or those of any of our affiliates; to protect our rights, privacy, safety, or property, and/or that of our affiliates, you or others; and to permit us to pursue available remedies or limit the damages that we may sustain.

Forums. We may enable you to post information to certain parts of the Site (collectively, the “Forums”). Please note that any information you disclose through any Forum will be publicly available. We urge you to exercise discretion and caution when deciding to disclose personal information, or any other information, via any Forum. We are not responsible for the use of any personal information you disclose through any Forum. To request removal of your personal information from a Forum, contact us at privacy@brightcove.com. We will let you know if we are not able to remove your personal information.

Third-Party Sites and the Site. We provide links to other websites on this Site as a convenience for our users. We may also inform users about third-party services or applications that can be used in connection with Brightcove Services, including services from companies associated with Brightcove’s partners program (as further described on the Site). This Privacy Policy does not cover, and we are not responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of any third parties, or of other websites, applications or services operated by such third parties. Your activities with, including your provision of personal information to, any such third parties or such third parties’ websites, applications or services will be governed by the privacy policy of such third parties. The inclusion of a link on the Site does not imply endorsement of the linked website by Brightcove. We are not responsible for the use of any personal information you disclose to or through our customers or partners or third-party sites, applications or services.

Social Media Features. Our Site includes social media features, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus. These features may collect information about you including, for example, your IP address and which pages you visit on our Site, and may set a cookie to enable the feature to function properly. Social media features are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our Site. Your interactions with these features are governed by the privacy policy of the company providing the social media feature.

Cross-Device Tracking. When you use your mobile device to interact with the Site, we may receive information about your mobile device, including a unique identifier for your device. We and our service providers and third parties we collaborate with, including ad networks, may use cross-device/cross-context tracking. For example, you might use multiple browsers on a single device, or use various devices (such as desktops, smartphones and tablets), which can result in your having multiple accounts or profiles across these various contexts and devices. Cross-device/cross-context technology may be used to connect these various accounts or profiles and the corresponding data from the different contexts and devices.

International Data Transfers

The Site, and the features and functionality of the Site, may be provided using resources and servers located in various countries around the world, including the United States and other countries. Therefore, personal information about users of the Site may be transferred, processed and stored outside the country where you access the Site, including to countries where the level of data protection may not be deemed adequate by the local legal or regulatory authority in the country of origin of the data. By using the Site, you consent to this transfer. We will protect the privacy and security of personal information we collect in accordance with this Privacy Policy, regardless of where it is processed or stored.

European Residents: If you are a resident of the European Union (the “EU”), the European Economic Area or Switzerland or the United Kingdom, please see our Additional Privacy Notice for Certain European Residents and our Privacy Shield Notice below.

Other Important Notices Regarding Our Privacy Practices

Opt-Out. If you no longer wish to receive marketing-related emails from us, or you prefer that we not share personal information about you in the future with our affiliates and/or with third parties, you may opt out by following the “unsubscribe” instructions in the latest such message you have received or by contacting us at privacy@brightcove.com. Please specify whether you are opting out of receiving messages from us or from us sharing your information with our affiliates and third parties.

We will endeavor to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. If you opt out as described above, we will not be able to remove your personal information from the databases of third parties with whom your personal information has already been shared. If you wish to cease receiving marketing-related emails from such third parties, please contact them directly.

Retention Period. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Brightcove will retain personal information about you for the period of time appropriate for us to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy or as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or enforce our agreements, whichever is longer.

Use of the Site by Children. The Site is not directed to children under the age of 16. Children under the age of 16 should not provide personal information through the Site. If you become aware that a child has provided us with personal information, please contact us at privacy@brightcove.com.

User Rights

You may request, and we will provide you with, information about whether we hold any of your personal information. You may request access to, or correction or deletion of your personal information, by contacting us at privacy@brightcove.com. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe.

Region-Specific Disclosures

Notice for Certain European Residents

The following European Privacy Policy applies to residents of the European Union, the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom who use Brightcove Services.

Personal Data and Processing. For the purposes of this additional notice:

“Personal Data” means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of such natural person.

“Processing” means any operation or set of operations which is performed on Personal Data or on sets of Personal Data, whether or not by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.

Purposes and Legal Bases for Processing Personal Data. Brightcove processes data for the purposes as set forth in this Privacy Policy, including providing the Site and other services to users as explained in the How We May Use Your Information and How Your Information Is Shared sections.

Our lawful bases for the Processing of Personal Data are: (i) consent and/or (ii) any other applicable lawful bases, such as our legitimate interest in engaging in commerce, offering products and services of value to the users of the Site, preventing fraud, ensuring information and network security, direct marketing and complying with industry practices.

Compelled Disclosures. Brightcove may be required to disclose Personal Data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including disclosures necessary to meet national security or law enforcement requirements, or pursuant to judicial orders.

Given the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 16 July 2020 which invalidated the adequacy of the Privacy Shield Framework, we are increasingly relying on the European Commission Standard Contractual Clauses as a transfer compliance mechanism. We also continue to process relevant Personal Data in line with our obligations under the Privacy Shield Framework. For further information, please see our Privacy Shield Notice below.

Additional Rights for European Residents. As a resident of the EU or a country following substantially-similar legislation regarding the protection of Personal Data, you may have one or more of the following additional rights available to you:

Access. To request a copy of the Personal Data we have collected about you by contacting us at privacy@brightcove.com.

Rectification & Erasure. To request that we correct or delete any Personal Data about you that is incomplete, incorrect, unnecessary or outdated.

Objection. To object, at any time, to Personal Data about you being Processed for direct marketing purposes.

Restriction of Processing. To request restriction of Processing of Personal Data about you for certain reasons, such as, if you consider Personal Data about you collected by us to be inaccurate or if you have objected to the Processing in accordance with your rights under Data Protection Laws and Regulations.

Data Portability. To request and receive the Personal Data we have collected about you in a commonly used and machine-readable form.

Right to Withdraw Consent. If Personal Data about you is Processed solely based on your consent and not for any other lawful basis, to withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of our Processing based on such consent before it was withdrawn, including Processing related to existing contracts for Brightcove Services.

Right to Lodge a Complaint with a DPA. If you believe our Processing of Personal Data about you is inconsistent with the applicable data protection laws, to lodge a complaint with your local supervisory data protection authority (“DPA”).

To exercise any of the above-listed rights (with the exception of the right to lodge a complaint with a DPA, which you may do directly to a DPA), please contact us at privacy@brightcove.com. We will process any requests in accordance with applicable law and within a reasonable period of time. We may need to verify your identity before processing your request.

Notice for Canadian Residents

Canadian residents may have additional rights under Canadian law. Please see the information provided by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada for additional details.

You, and we, confirm that it is our wish that this Privacy Policy and all other related policies be drawn up in English. Vous reconnaissent avoir exigé la rédaction en anglais du présent document ainsi que tous les documents qui s'y rattachent.

Notice for California Residents

If you are a resident of the State of California in the United States, please review our California Privacy Notice here for additional California-specific privacy disclosures.

Privacy Shield Notice

EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Notice. We have certified our compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield (collectively, the “Privacy Shield Framework”) with respect to the Personal Data of users of the Site who are residents of the European Union (“EU”), European Economic Area (“EEA”), the United Kingdom and Switzerland that we receive and process through the Site. We certify that we adhere to the Privacy Shield Framework principles of notice, choice, onward transfer, security, data integrity, access and enforcement (the “Privacy Shield Principles”) for Personal Data of users of the Site in the countries participating in the Privacy Shield Framework. We are responsible for the processing of personal data we receive under the Privacy Shield Framework and subsequently transfer to a third party agent, and may be liable for onward transfers in violation of the Privacy Shield Principles. Our certification is available here. We may also process Personal Data relating to individuals in Europe via other compliance mechanisms, including use of the European Commission Standard Contractual Clauses.

Questions and Complaints. If you are a resident of a country participating in the Privacy Shield Framework, you may direct any questions or complaints concerning our Privacy Shield compliance to our Privacy Shield and Data Protection Contact listed below. We will work with you to resolve your issue.

If you have not received timely response to your concern relating to data processed under the Privacy Shield Framework, or we have not addressed your concern satisfactorily, you may contact our U.S.-based dispute resolution provider, at no cost to you, at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request. If neither Brightcove nor our independent dispute resolution provider resolves your complaint, you may have the right to invoke binding arbitration through the Privacy Shield panel. However, prior to initiating such arbitration, a resident of a country participating in the Privacy Shield Framework must first: (1) contact us and afford us the opportunity to resolve the issue; (2) seek assistance from our designated independent dispute resolution provider; and (3) contact the U.S. Department of Commerce (either directly or through a European DPA) and afford the Department of Commerce time to attempt to resolve the issue. If a resident invokes binding arbitration, each party shall be responsible for its own attorney’s fees. Pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, the arbitrator(s) may impose only individual-specific, non-monetary, equitable relief necessary to remedy any violation of the Privacy Shield Principles with respect to the resident.

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Enforcement. Brightcove’s commitments under the Privacy Shield Framework are subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the United States Federal Trade Commission.

Privacy Shield and Data Protection Contact. Your Privacy Shield and Data Protection Contact for the personal data that we process in connection with the Site is:

Attn: Chief Privacy Officer

Brightcove Inc.

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Phone: +1 617 500 4947

privacy@brightcove.com

Please include sufficient information so we can understand and respond to your specific question.

Security.

The security of personal information that Brightcove collects from Site users is of great importance to Brightcove. We use organizational, technical, and administrative measures to protect personal information under our control. No data transmission over the Internet or data storage system, however, can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. When you submit personal information via a lead form on the Site (such as name, phone number, and email address), we encrypt the transmission of that data. If you have any questions about the security of your personal information, you can contact us at privacy@brightcove.com.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy to reflect changes to our information and privacy practices. If we make any material changes, we will notify you by posting a notice on the Site prior to or simultaneously with the change becoming effective. Your continued use of the Site after any such modification constitutes acceptance of any such modified Privacy Policy. We encourage you to review this page periodically for the latest information on our privacy practices. The date of last revision is shown at the top of this Privacy Policy.

How to Contact Us

If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy, please contact us by email at privacy@brightcove.com, or call +1 617 500 4947, or write to:

Attn: Privacy Team

Brightcove Inc.

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Please be sure to include sufficient information so we can understand and respond to your specific question or request.

