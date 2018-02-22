BRIGHTCOVE SOCIAL

Reach millions of people watching videos on the most popular social networks by live streaming directly to social communities where audiences organically gather, all from one platform.
Gain maximum reach. Ensure your video ranks high in each social platform's algorithm by publishing your videos directly to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube native players, all from a single location.
Get complete visibility into your social video performance. Consolidated into one dashboard, all of your social video analytics provide true ROI across social channels, track social interactions per video, and quickly assess what’s working and where.