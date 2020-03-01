Security-conscious organizations turn to us for good reasons. Rigorous security features like IP restriction, URL tokenization, and single sign-on (SSO) ensure your videos get to the right people while keeping your enterprise video content secure.
Quit crossing your fingers and holding your breath. No matter the size of your live stream audience or the number of on-demand video views, Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite ensures a quality experience. Every. Single. Time. The best part? We’re partnered with the top enterprise network optimization providers to ensure your video is delivered securely and consistently, with minimal strain to your network.
Start tracking and stop wondering. Enterprise Video Suite provides analytics that deliver valuable insights by collecting user-level video engagement data. Now you’ll know exactly who’s viewing, which videos they watched, how long they watched, the total number of views, and who responded to the calls to action. No matter what your KPIs, our analytics will help you translate video views to business value.
Video grabs attention and delivers a consistent, clear message.Glen Schwartz Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, Dunkin' Brands