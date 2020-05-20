BRIGHTCOVE CAMPAIGN

Supercharge your marketing with insightful data and industry benchmarks to drive results with video marketing automation.
Need to understand how your video is performing against industry standards? The days of wondering if your video is having an impact are over. Our video benchmarking and reporting tools let you see how you stack up against industry standards.
Move leads down the funnel faster. Track video viewing behaviors in your CRM and inform your sales teams of prospect and customer activity so they can reach out at the right time with a deep understanding of their contact’s needs.
Easily integrate into your existing marketing automation and CRM platforms. Target audiences with the marketing messages that are relevant to them, while enabling your sales team to have tailored follow-up conversations.