Internal communications

Put people’s favorite form of communication to work for you.
Brightcove Engage
Live
Glen Schwartz Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, Dunkin' Brands
Video is a highly effective way for us to deliver a range of content and information to employees and franchise owners. We use Brightcove as our online platform. The video players easily and seamlessly embed into portals; we can change our featured video weekly and still showcase previous videos, keeping viewers engaged.
Take the platform for a private test drive without the need for a credit card or commitments.
When your workforce is spread across the globe, building a cohesive company culture is a challenge. We rely on internal video communications to build up our culture and unite our global workforce, and we’ve found that it works pretty well.