EMPOWER YOUR TEAMS WITH EMPLOYEE TRAINING VIDEOS

Leverage the emotional pull of employee training videos to build excited and aligned teams.
-Build branded video hubs for accessible and evergreen training content.
-Create robust video reference centers to quickly onboard new hires.
-Leverage rich viewer data and analytics to understand engagement rates.
See how
Boost sales by helping your partners be more effective with employee training videos.
-Inspire confidence and consistency with live and on-demand partner training.
-Provide partners with leading-edge video tools that help them engage customers.
-Use video galleries and live streaming to extend the reach of your in-house teams.
Learn about Live
Support all of your partners with complete peace-of-mind.
-Leverage your existing authentication systems to provide secure access with single sign on.
-Lock your player to specific networks or sites with IP address and domain restrictions for complete player protection.
-Keep your content safe with content protection methods that range from encrypted delivery, to HLSe, and DRM.
Content protection
The Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite brings together the video technology you need to create deeper engagement across all parts of your business in one super powerful, super secure platform.