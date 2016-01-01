CONSULTING SERVICES

Brightcove Global Consulting offers start-to-finish strategy, design and development services to accelerate your time-to-market.

Why Brightcove Consulting Services?

Our team consists of experts in developing digital solutions that can help you revolutionize the way you deliver video experiences to your users.

  • We have successfully delivered hundreds of projects for our Global set of clients

  • We are tightly coupled with our products and newest technologies

  • We can help you take full advantage of new Brightcove functionality like our mobile SDKs , Analytics package and Advertising plug-ins

  • We allow you to focus your in-house resources on areas where they are the experts

  • We can help you deliver video experiences that give your customers the best quality, reliability, innovation and customer experiences

Ensure your success With The Brightcove Platform

  • Refine your key strategies and tactics

  • Leverage our experience and frameworks

  • Decrease your time-to-market

  • Accelerate your ROI with rapid deployment

  • Differentiate your offering from the competition

We offer a full range of services

SERVICES
Advisory & Client Services
  • Player publishing best practices
  • Advertising and Monetization best practices
  • Video encoding best practices
Integration
  • System Integration
  • Reporting and Analytics integration
  • Ad Server integration
  • Social Media Integration
  • YouTube cross-publishing
  • FreeWheel integration
  • DFP, CDN & CMS integration
  • Brightcove Zencoder & SSAI integration
Customer Success
  • Publisher On-boarding Package (POP)
  • Health Checks
  • Client Process and Configuration Evaluations
  • Benchmarking
  • Digital Media Publishing Best Practices
Development
  • Custom site development
  • Video Cloud development and integration
  • YourBrandTV development
  • TV Everywhere (TVE)
  • Authenticated Video
  • Video on Demand (VOD) experiences
  • Live Streaming experiences
  • iOS, Android & Xbox app development
  • Connected/Smart TV app development
  • UX Design
  • Responsive Design
  • Localization and Globalization
Migration and Re-encoding
  • On-going Ingestion
  • UGC/EGC Upload Tools
  • Custom UGC campaigns
Still haven't found what you're looking for?

Ready to get started?