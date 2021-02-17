LAST UPDATED: February 17, 2021

Brightcove Inc. and its affiliates (“Brightcove” or “we”) want you to be familiar with the types of cookies used on our websites, how we use information collected through cookies, and the choices you have regarding cookies. This Cookies Policy (“Cookies Policy”) describes our practices with respect to cookies used on our website located at http://www.brightcove.com/ and other Brightcove websites where this Cookies Policy is made available (“collectively, the “Site”).

This Cookies Policy does not address cookies that may be used by services offered by Brightcove (the “Brightcove Services”), including those aspects of Brightcove Services that are accessible via this Site, including the Studio, support pages, and documentation. For more information about cookies used within Brightcove Services, please see our Brightcove Services Privacy Policy. If you have any questions about this Cookies Policy, or our privacy practices generally, please contact us at privacy@brightcove.com.

Contents of the Cookies Policy:

What Are Cookies?

A cookie is a small text file that is stored on a user’s computer or other device. Cookies contain information that can later be read by a web server in the domain that deployed the cookie on your computer or other device. Cookies are used for various purposes, as described in Types of Cookies Used on the Site below. We may link the information we store in cookies to personal information you submit while on our Site. We may receive reports from our third-party service providers about the use of cookies deployed by such third-party service providers on an individual and/or aggregated basis. To learn more about cookies, please visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org/ or www.youronlinechoices.com

Does the Site Use Cookies?

Yes. Brightcove and our third-party service providers use cookies and other technologies to enhance user experience on the Site.

Types of Cookies Used on the Site

The Site uses both session cookies and persistent cookies. We use session cookies to make it easier for you to navigate the Site. A session cookie expires when you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains on your hard drive for an extended period of time. We use persistent cookies to help remember use preferences and improve the user experience. Cookies that we may use could also be grouped into the following categories (and may include persistent or session cookies depending on the context):

Analytics/Performance cookies that collect information about how you use our Site. These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of unique users visiting the Site (and Site features) and to see how users move around our website. This helps us to improve the way our website works. These cookies are sometimes placed by third-party providers of web traffic analysis services. These cookies may be either persistent or session cookies.

Functionality cookies that remember choices you make and recognize you when you return. These cookies enable us to personalize our content, greet you by name and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies are generally persistent cookies.

Ad Functionality cookies that are functionality cookies for the purposes of advertising. These cookies are generally persistent cookies.

Targeting cookies that collect information about your browsing habits such as the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We use this information to make our website more relevant to your interests, and, if we enable advertising, to make advertising more relevant to you, as well as to limit the number of times you see a particular ad. These cookies are usually placed by third-party advertising networks. These cookies may track you across websites that you visit and this information is shared with third-party organizations like advertisers. These cookies are generally persistent cookies.

Retargeting cookies are essentially a form of targeting cookies that enable advertising based on your browsing habits and the links you have followed. These cookies are generally persistent cookies.

List of cookies that may be used on the Site:

Sites(s) Cookie Name Cookie Duration Analytics/Performance Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com DoubleCkick Persistent Brightcove.com, Landing Pages Facebook Persistent Brightcove.com, Landing Pages HotJar Persistent Functionality All Brightcove Session and Persistent Brightcove.com, Landing Pages Eloqua Persistent All Live Ramp Persistent All Cookiebot Persistent Ad Functionality All Beeswax Persistent Brightcove.com BidSwitch Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com Casale Media Online Ad Exchange Session and Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com OpenX Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com Rubicon Project Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com Taboola Persistent Targeting Brightcove.com AppNexus Persistent All 6Sense Persistent Brightcove.com Drift Persistent Brightcove.com Eloqua Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com LinkedIn Session and Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com OutBrain Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com PubMatic Persistent Brightcove.com, Zencoder.com Twitter Persistent Brightcove.com, Landing Pages Reactful Persistent Retargeting All AdRoll Persistent

How to Disable Cookies

It is possible to adjust your web browser preferences to alert you when a cookie is deployed your computer, to block cookies altogether or to activate or later de-activate cookies once deployed to your computer.

To learn more about how to control cookie settings through your browser:

Click here to learn more about “Private Browsing” and managing cookie settings in Firefox;

Click here to learn more about “Incognito” and managing cookie settings in Chrome;

Click here to learn more about “InPrivate” and managing cookie settings in Internet Explorer; or

Click here to learn more about “Private Browsing” and managing cookie settings in Safari.

You may remove persistent cookies by following directions provided by your Internet browser at the links above. While we do not require you to use cookies, certain parts of the Site may not function properly if you set your browser to refuse cookies.

Online Ads

We may also use web beacons on our Site and in email communications. Web beacons, also known as clear GIFs or single-pixel GIFs, are small image files that we, or our third-party service providers, place on our Site and in emails. Alongside cookies, web beacons allow us to accurately count the number of unique users who have visited a specific page on the Site, or opened or acted upon an email. This information allows us to measure the performance of our Site and our email campaigns.

Advertising on Third-Party Websites and Ad Networks. We partner with third parties to manage our advertising on the Site and third-party websites, which may include serving or tracking advertisements on or relating to the Site. Our third-party service providers may use technologies such as cookies to gather information about your activities on the Site and third-party sites in order to provide you advertising based upon your browsing activities and interests. The privacy policies of those third parties will govern your interactions with such third-party websites or ad networks.

We support the self-regulatory principles for online behavioral advertising (Principles) published by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA). This means that we allow you to exercise choice regarding the collection of information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites for online interest-based advertising purposes. More information about these Principles can be found at www.aboutads.info. If you want to opt out of receiving online interest-based advertisements on your internet browser from advertisers and third parties that participate in the DAA program and perform advertising-related services for us and our partners, please follow the instructions at http://www.aboutads.info/choices, or http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/ to place an opt-out cookie on your device indicating that you do not want to receive interest-based advertisements. Opt-out cookies only work on the internet browser and device they are downloaded onto. If you want to opt out of interest-based advertisements across all your browsers and devices, you will need to opt out on each browser on each device you actively use. If you delete cookies on your device generally, you will need to opt out again.

If you are located in the European Union, click here for ways to opt out of receiving targeted advertising from participating third-party advertisers.

Please note that when you opt out of receiving interest-based advertisements, this does not mean you will no longer see advertisements from us. We are not responsible for the effectiveness of, or compliance with, any third-parties’ opt-out options or programs or the accuracy of their statements regarding their programs. In addition, third parties may still use cookies to collect information about your use of our Site, including for analytics and fraud prevention.

Log Files. As is true of most websites, we gather certain information automatically and store it in log files. This information may include IP addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, the files viewed on the Site (e.g., HTML pages, graphics, etc.), operating system, date/time stamp, and/or clickstream data. Your IP address is a number that is automatically assigned to the device you are using by your ISP and, in many cases, IP addresses are shared by multiple people or computers and may be dynamically generated (meaning they change over time). This number is identified and logged automatically in our server log files whenever you use the Site, along with the time(s) of your visit(s) and the page(s) you visited. We may combine this automatically-collected log information with other information we collect from you. We do this to improve the functionality of the Site.

Analytics. We use third-party analytics provided by Google Analytics. For information on how Google Analytics collects and processes information about you and information on how to opt out from Google’s collection of information from you, please click here.

Changes to this Cookies Policy

We may update this Cookies Policy to reflect changes to our information and cookies practices by posting an updated version of this Cookies Policy on this page, or with any notice to you if required by applicable law. Your continued use of the Site after any such update constitutes acceptance of any such modified Cookies Policy. We encourage you to review this page periodically for the latest information on our cookies practices. The date of last revision is shown at the top of this Cookies Policy.

How to Contact Us

If you have any questions regarding this Cookies Policy, please contact us by email at privacy@brightcove.com, or call +1 617 500 4947, or write to:

Attn: Privacy Team

Brightcove Inc.

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Please be sure to include sufficient information so we can understand and respond to your specific question or request.

