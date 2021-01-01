Put Video to Work Across the Organization

The only guide you need to help your company do more with video.

Video engages us on a deeper level, conveying more information than any other communication medium and tapping into what we feel—an emotional shortcut through the brain. Forward-thinking companies are leveraging video to create inspiring digital experiences that entertain, train, engage, influence, and convert like nothing else.

While video often starts in marketing organizations, it is quickly expanding into other parts of the business. From sales to support, ecommerce, corporate communications, and human resources, innovative companies are rolling out video company-wide and seeing serious business growth because of it.

This comprehensive guide is packed with learnings from our top customers and our own internal video experts. Each of the six chapters features success stories, compelling video usage stats, videos, and a step-by-step checklist for video success. From just getting started with video to becoming a video master, this guide has ideas and tactics you can put into action, right now.