VTC Vietnam Selects Brightcove to Stream Live and VOD OTT Service

Brightcove signs first customer and OTT deployment in Vietnam

BOSTON & VIETNAM, May 2, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC), one of the leading broadcasters in Vietnam, has launched VTC NOW, a new OTT streaming service utilising the Brightcove video platform. VTC NOW is a subscription-based service, offering VOD and Live content and is designed to cater to local and global Vietnamese diaspora audiences.

Founded in 2004, VTC Digital Television launched an OTT offering to extend the linear broadcast experience to online and cater to shifting audience viewing habits. VTC’s objective was to provide content from its 16 linear channels online, in both on-demand and live streaming formats.

“When we first started to plan the launch of our OTT service, replicating the linear broadcast experience online was a top priority. With our large content library, particularly in news, live streaming was a critical feature consideration for the OTT service,” Nguyen Kim Trung, General Director of VTC, said. “Brightcove offered us a robust and scalable OTT architecture, as well as peace of mind with their strong track record in powering OTT experiences for some of the top global media companies and particularly large media companies in Asia. Brightcove also offers support for 360˚ video, an important feature as we aim to deliver advanced video experiences to our audience.”

“We are thrilled to have VTC onboard as our first broadcast customer in Vietnam, as broadcasters in emerging economies are embracing the power of OTT,” Ben Morrell, General Manager, Brightcove, Asia, said. “For over 14 years, VTC has established itself as a leader in the Vietnamese market and with VTC NOW, they are able to extend their reach to local and global Vietnamese audiences, opening up additional revenue streams for the company.”

Viewers can access VTC NOW by downloading the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

