EMI Group Selects Brightcove Platform for Online Video Initiatives

Music entertainment powerhouse standardizes advertising-supported video operations across North America

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2010—Today at SXSW 2010, Brightcove Inc. announced that EMI Music, one of the world’s largest music companies, will use Brightcove as its online video publishing and syndication platform in North America. EMI Music, which is home to chart-topping recording artists and legendary catalog artists, will use Brightcove’s comprehensive online video platform to publish, distribute and monetize video content across its website properties and to some of EMI Music’s third party syndication partners.

“These new capabilities will be great for our artists and will help us with our mission to bring fans together around high-quality music entertainment programming, while also creating business value wherever music is experienced,” said Samir Housri, Director of Business Development at EMI Music. “The Brightcove platform provides us with the flexibility to effectively monetize, distribute and analyze the performance of our online video content, as well as to extend the reach of our content through Brightcove’s strong partner network.”

With Brightcove, EMI Music has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing advertising-supported online video content. Brightcove will give EMI Music greater ability to provide high quality, interactive and engaging user experiences across the Web. The Brightcove platform enables EMI Music to create highly customized viewing experiences, including country and language-specific video experiences for its Web properties. Brightcove also makes it easy for EMI Music to significantly expand the audience reach of its video content through search engine optimization, advanced social sharing tools and a wide-range of third party distribution capabilities. Additionally, Brightcove’s ease of integration with leading advertising servers will enable EMI Music to expand its monetization strategy and open up new revenue streams through online video advertising.

“EMI Music has an amazing catalog of music entertainment video content that is popular with audiences around the world,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We look forward to helping EMI Music extend the reach of its video content through high quality, branded, customized online video experiences that take advantage of third party distribution features and open new sources of revenue for the organization.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About EMI Music

EMI Music is one of the world's leading music companies. EMI Music represents artists spanning all musical tastes and genres. Its record labels include Angel, Astralwerks, Blue Note, Capitol, Capitol Latin, Capitol Nashville, EMI Classics, EMI CMG, EMI Records, Manhattan, Mute, Parlophone and Virgin. Its EMI Music Services unit provides EMI's roster of artists - as well as independent labels and artists - with a global menu of commercial services and seamless access to an expanding range of revenue streams.

