Brit + Co Delivers Immersive Storytelling Experience Using Brightcove

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO, August 21, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Brit + Co, a media company that inspires, educates and entertains real women with a creative spirit, has produced a new immersive storytelling experience. The company has created this interactive experience using text, image, animation and design, and relies upon the Brightcove platform for video content.

The experience, From The Outside In, tells the story of the importance of immigration in America and how the immigrant heritage of five creative women has both shaped their craft and enriched our country’s character. Brit +Co is accelerating their premier content production and will be releasing its next project later this year.

“We understand the importance of creating engaging content, so when telling these stories we utilized all of our media disciplines to create an immersive story,” said Shanan Delp, vice president of product, Brit + Co. “Brightcove helped bring this vision to life and evolve our content creation to the next level.”

“Brit + Co is a company that continues to distinguish itself in blending writing and visual design,“ Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “From The Outside In is a compelling story that demonstrates the amazing creative impact immigrants have had on America. Brightcove is honored in having played a small role in its release and we look forward to our future collaborations with Brit + Co.”

Expansion into new media formats with a focus on video has been a priority for Brit + Co. From The Outside In is the first example of this expansion and a testament to the maturation of the company’s content.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Brit + Co

Brit + Co is a digital media company that inspires, educates and entertains real women with a creative spirit. Through inspirational content, online classes, and products, Brit + Co enables their audience of over 125 million to use creativity to shape their best lives. Founded by Brit Morin in 2011, Brit + Co is based in San Francisco. The company has raised $45M in funding from investors including DMGT, Intel Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, Verizon Ventures, and angel investors such as Marissa Mayer and Gary Vaynerchuk.

