Brightcove Unleashes Video Across the Enterprise with New Platform Capabilities and Partnerships

BOSTON, May 22, 2017 - For over a decade, Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, has been at the forefront of helping digital marketers leverage video to drive greater awareness, engagement, and conversion. Over the past few years, as online video viewing has exploded, teams in sales, support, human resources, corporate communications, training and other functions have also begun to use video to drive business results. Today, Brightcove announced support for this trend with the unveiling of its Enterprise Video Initiative, a combination of innovative functionality and key partnerships that extends Brightcove’s existing platform to help these groups deliver the benefits of online video to internal audiences. Now, corporate communications, human resources, training and partner enablement groups can supplement their existing external video initiatives with secure internal video experiences to drive employee alignment, engagement and education.

Brightcove’s initiative aims to bring the ability to create extraordinary video experiences to business users across the organization, just as Brightcove has done for marketers. To this end, the company has extended its industry-leading cloud video platform with new functionality that includes:

●In-Page Experiences, a template-driven capability that makes it easy for any business user to create engaging video experiences in a variety of formats, with links to other content, a wide range of calls to action and interactive elements that can automatically change both the flow and the content before, during, or after the initial video playback.

●Brightcove Live, which simplifies the use of live streaming for internal events such as Town Halls and customer forums, and to create VOD assets that extend the value after the event.

●Audience Profiles, which captures and analyzes individual video viewing data to guide business decisions.

●Single Sign-On (SSO), which enables IT organizations to integrate Video Cloud into their federated identity management systems enabling centralized control of access.

●New partnerships and integrations with leading enterprise CDN (eCDN) offerings from Hive Streaming, Ramp and Streamroot, which enable more efficient, higher quality, secure streaming of video content behind-the-firewall.

“Video usage has been growing within brands and enterprises for several years but, for the most part, it has been limited to a few functional groups,” Caren Cioffi, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Marketing & Enterprise Business, Brightcove, said. “With today’s announcement, we have added to our platform the functionality every enterprise needs to safely and effectively use and manage video as a core communication utility across the enterprise for both internal and external audiences to drive business results.”

Innovations within the enterprise video space are not new to Brightcove. Last November, Gartner identified Brightcove as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management. Dunkin’ Brands is one of many enterprise organizations that has been using the Brightcove video platform as a key internal communications channel.

"Dunkin’ Donuts is best-known for our iconic 'America Runs on Dunkin' campaign and television ads,” Glen Schwartz, director of global corporate communications, Dunkin’ Brands, said. “As a global company, video is an incredibly important tool for our brand to communicate to our franchisees and corporate employees around the world. Video-on-demand and live streaming help us bridge the gap between corporate headquarters and remote employees, and help keep employees current with what’s happening in the company. It’s an essential tool in communicating internally and with our franchisees."

This new, comprehensive solution, together with Brightcove’s extensive partner ecosystem and integration-friendly video platform, provide both the functionality and the management capabilities for video to become a mainstream communication utility throughout the organization for use with customers, prospects, partners and employees.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, 22 November 2016

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Press Contacts

North America:

Tory Kurpeski

Brightcove

(617) 943-7081

press@brightcove.com

Europe:

Rebecca Lake

WE Communications for Brightcove

+ 020 7632 3856

rlake@we-worldwide.com