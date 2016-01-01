Brightcove Opens New Country Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea

Appoints Former 24/7 Real Media Korea Executive James Yoon to Lead Regional Sales; Announces New Customers Including Autodesk Korea, Cheil Worldwide, Overture Korea, and Proctor & Gamble Korea

SEOUL, November 10, 2010 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the official launch of new country headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Brightcove has appointed long-time 24/7 Real Media Korea executive, James Yoon, to regional sales director in South Korea. Yoon will report to Dennis Rose, Brightcove’s vice president for the Asia-Pacific region and former vice president and general manager of APAC for CITRIX Systems, who brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience to Brightcove’s APAC expansion initiatives.

Brightcove today also announced major new customer wins in South Korea including Autodesk Korea, Cheil Worldwide, Overture Korea, and Proctor & Gamble Korea.

“South Korea leads the APAC region with incredible broadband Internet penetration and an extremely robust online advertising market,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “We are excited to open a new country headquarters in Seoul and look forward to helping media businesses and marketers across the country take advantage of the enormous opportunity online video represents for reaching consumers and driving business value.”

The Brightcove online video platform is the most widely used on-demand software for publishing, distributing and monetizing professional video on the Web and connected devices. More than 2,300 customers in 50 countries rely on Brightcove for their online video needs, including managing video content, publishing customized video players, distributing video through search engines and social networks, delivering video to mobile devices and Internet-connected TVs, integrating advertising, and measuring online video performance.

Autodesk Korea, Cheil Worldwide, Overture Korea and Proctor & Gamble Korea join a fast-growing list of customers in Korea that are expanding their online video initiatives with the Brightcove platform.

“The growth of mobile video consumption across smartphones, mobile devices and tablet PCs is causing brand marketers of all sizes to roll out highly interactive, consumer-friendly mobile video initiatives,” said Shane Park, head of the i-division at Cheil Worldwide. “Brightcove’s innovative online video platform enables agencies like Cheil Worldwide to easily integrate these emerging mobile channels into marketing initiatives for a range of clients.”

“Overture Korea operates Brightcove-powered video training sites across the Web and mobile devices, which enables us to provide access anywhere and anytime to hundreds of thousands of small and medium search advertisers,” said Mike JungHyun Kim, Korea marketing director at Overture Korea. “Brightcove’s breadth of mobile video and HTML5 capabilities enable us to provide advertisers with access to our ‘learning everywhere’ service across popular mobile devices like the iPhone.”

“We are always seeking new ways to communicate effectively with consumers through social media,” said Jooyoun Kim, marketing director at Proctor & Gamble Korea. “With Brightcove, we have a powerful platform that enables us to deliver brand messages to consumers through video, analyze consumer behavior across our video initiatives and refine future marketing efforts based on where we are seeing the highest levels of engagement.”

The company is expected to announce additional customers and partners in Korea in the coming months.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Korea

Christopher Yoon

Text100 for Brightcove

82.2.2084.9238

chris@sunnypr.co.kr

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com