Haunts At Home: Brightcove to Stream Day-Long Halloween Event

It's that time of year again, jack-o-lanterns on the porch, scary movie marathons galore, and oh so many treats. However, this year's Halloween festivities will have to be enjoyed from the comforts of home – but that doesn't mean you can't get your fill of happy haunts.

Brightcove is excited to announce that we'll be powering the spookiest virtual event this October. 31, an all-day event hosted by AMC Networks' Shudder, for horror and thriller fans everywhere.

Here’s the full announcement as it appears on AMC Networks:

Staying home for Halloween this year? Fear not: Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, is bringing the holiday to you with ShudderFest, a horror celebration you don’t need to leave the house to attend. This incredible day-long virtual event will feature panels, presentations, conversations, and screenings led by legendary genre icons, fan-favorite musicians, and acclaimed directors, writers, and producers, free to all and available anywhere in the world via the shudderfest.com website.

Highlights of the event include a virtual hang with “horror royalty” including genre luminaries Tony Todd (Candyman), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and others; a conversation between the stars and creators of 2020’s Zoom-horror Host and the makers of 1999’s found footage masterpiece, The Blair Witch Project; a panel of musicians who love Horror, including Bright Light Bright Light and Starcrawler’s Arrow De Wilde; Scary Story Time with Scare Me’s Josh Ruben and friends; a special recording of The Kingcast podcast with Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero; and a one-time secret screening of a future Shudder Original film that won’t be available until 2021.

“Most people aren’t able to go out for Halloween this year due to the pandemic, so we decided to bring Halloween home to them with an all-day celebration of everything that’s spooky and scary. And it’s not limited to Shudder members either—anyone around the world can participate in ShudderFest, because Halloween is a holiday that everyone should be able to enjoy,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.