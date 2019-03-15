Drive revenue with ecommerce video

If you want to continually increase your cart value and boost online sales, it’s no longer optional for you to incorporate video into your ecommerce strategy. According to the results from our 2018 Video Marketing Survey, 76 percent of consumers report purchasing a product or service after viewing a video. As ecommerce video continues to play a major role in today’s customer life cycle, it’s more important than ever that brands understand how to use video assets to drive brand engagement and increase online sales.

Here’s a quick overview of the types of videos that will help you drive purchases—and tips on how to take your campaigns to the next level.

Create product demos and how-to videos

Today’s consumers want to be able to see your products in action before they click “add to cart.” Demos and how-to video content bring online customers closer to an in-person shopping experience, and empower them to make informed purchase decisions. Leverage this type of content to highlight the best, most desirable features and benefits of your products.

Launch video portals

Once you have published a handful of ecommerce videos, you can increase customer engagement even further by delivering interactive digital experiences through video portals. With Gallery, you can launch a branded portal in minutes—leveraging our suite of in-page layouts and easily implemented interactive elements. You can then embed these layouts in your email campaigns, blogs, landing pages, and websites.

Develop shoppable videos

Shoppable videos can be an extremely powerful tool for driving purchases. By adding calls-to-action and add-to-cart functionality, you can increase cart value and ultimately, convert more viewers into buyers. Companies around the world are seeing amazing results by adding this kind of interactivity into the mix. For example, Endeavour Drinks Group’s shoppable video campaign, Global Christmas Menu, empowered them to drive huge holiday sales. In fact, a whopping 41 percent of viewers used the video’s add-to-cart functionality.

Live stream events

Today, an increasing number of ecommerce brands are adding live streaming into their marketing mix. Whether you decide to live stream your fashion show like HUGO BOSS or create live versions of your product demos and how-to videos, live streaming empowers you to create an immersive video experience that will boost engagement. Once you have a few successful live streams under your belt, you can take your content to the next level by integrating shoppable elements into your live-streamed events.

Analyze video analytics

Make sure to track and measure the performance of your ecommerce videos so that you can understand the type of content that is resonating best with your audience—and which assets are worth your investment in production time and money. These analytics will help you uncover purchase behaviors that empower you to make strategic decisions to increase cart values.

Set up integrations

By integrating your videos with your marketing automation platform (MAP), you can generate and access detailed viewing analytics for individual shoppers. Once you have these metrics, you can score and segment prospects—and send personalized communications. Similarly, by integrating your ecommerce video analytics into your customer relationship management (CRM) system, you can develop a better understanding of what interests your customers and how they’re interacting with your content.

In today’s growing ecommerce marketplace, video is a powerful tool for cutting through the noise and engaging customers on a deep, personal level. By incorporating video into your strategy, you can get viewers closer an in-person shopping experience at home.