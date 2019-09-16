New Zealand’s Largest News Site Partners with Brightcove to Launch ‘Play Stuff’

SYDNEY, 16 September 2019 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Stuff, New Zealand’s largest news publisher, has selected Brightcove to power Stuff’s new online video streaming streaming service Play Stuff, in conjunction with video app partner Accedo.

The Play Stuff video streaming service is built on Brightcove’s OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, as part of Brightcove’s OTT experience portfolio. The service enables Kiwis to watch local and international video content across news, sports, entertainment and lifestyle programming from the likes of Reuters, Press Association, Tech Crunch, VICE, Red Bull, Bravo New Zealand, NZ On Screen and more. Stuff decided to move into the online video market to expand its audience and increase market share beyond the traditional news publisher model, while boosting new advertising streams and solidifying its position as the leading media destination in New Zealand.

“Play Stuff fills a gap in New Zealand for curated news and entertainment content in a brand safe environment,” said Paddy Buckley, Head of Video Products and Strategy, Stuff Limited. ”There has been enormous growth in demand for online video over the past few years, particularly short-form, and working with best-of-breed partners like Brightcove and Accedo has allowed us to deliver on this growing interest quickly and easily.”

Together, Brightcove and Accedo provided a holistic solution to support Play Stuff, with Brightcove technology acting as the backbone and Accedo providing the UX-optimised front-end. This includes providing a consistent UX on multiple platforms across desktop, mobile web, iOS, Android and with more device coverage coming soon.

“Video is becoming more prolific with recent stats suggesting it will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2022,” said Chris McNair, Regional Director, Australia & New Zealand, Accedo. “Consumers are increasingly choosing to watch videos for information and entertainment. With this service, Stuff is tapping into that trend and delivering its content in a new and engaging way that will appeal to a larger audience."

“Stuff understands the value of engaging with and reaching new audiences,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand for Brightcove. “The decision to launch a ‘free-to-view’ video platform places Stuff at the forefront of innovation in the industry. By leveraging Brightcove’s OTT experiences and its partnership with Accedo, Stuff was able to rapidly and cost-effectively launch a new OTT platform in a few months. We are pleased to work with the Stuff team on this industry first project and look forward to seeing how Kiwis embrace this new platform.”

About Stuff Limited

Stuff is a collection of digital-first products and services that connect Kiwi communities to the stuff that matters, the stuff they love and the stuff that brings them together. With storytelling at its heart, Stuff is leveraging its audience scale to diversify into new categories and revenue streams, ensuring it can continue to deliver quality local journalism and content that Kiwis look for every day. Find out more at: about.stuff.co.nz

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Accedo

Accedo provides a range of solutions and services to deliver compelling video experiences across multiple platforms and devices. Its customers include many of the world’s leading video service providers. The Accedo OneTM cloud platform provides operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to. The Accedo professional service team is able to design and build custom video experiences for any type of video service provider.

