Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo

BOSTON, May 21, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the launch of OTT Flow X, powered by Accedo, the video experience pioneer, enabling both companies to expand their direct-to-consumer products and deliver solutions that address all points in the OTT continuum. For broadcasters seeking a sophisticated turnkey solution, OTT Flow X provides increased UX flexibility, support for complex integrations, delivery to the major platforms including smart TVs and game consoles, TVE authentication, and transactional business models. OTT Flow X rounds out the solutions both companies provide for helping customers succeed in launching an OTT service.

Brightcove OTT Flow X, powered by Accedo, lowers the technical complexity and go-to-market barriers associated with launching a beautiful, multi-platform OTT service. Brightcove Video Cloud provides the backbone of OTT Flow X with its industry-leading video player, ingestion, transcoding, metadata management, and SDKs. Accedo Studio Pro reduces maintenance costs, enables engaging user experiences and full management control of an OTT service across platforms from a central cloud-based dashboard.

Utilizing the components of OTT Flow X, Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC), launched VTC NOW earlier this year. A new subscription-based OTT streaming service, VTC Now offers video on demand and live content that caters to both local residents and global Vietnamese diaspora audiences. Viewers can access VTC NOW by downloading the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“Content providers and broadcasters of all sizes are accelerating their efforts to directly deliver and monetize their content to audiences across platforms with a wide range of business models. Brightcove is at the forefront of helping them succeed by providing a full spectrum of OTT solutions,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager for Media, Brightcove, said. “OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, was introduced two years ago and continues to be a great choice for customers looking to launch a robust, full-featured OTT service in a matter of weeks. Customers who want the same fast time to market but need more flexibility or customization will be delighted with our new OTT Flow X solution. Together, Brightcove and Accedo offer customers a full spectrum of OTT services and solutions regardless of where they are on their OTT journey.”

“OTT Flow X builds on our joint success with OTT Flow where Brightcove and Accedo have established a premium turnkey solution that continues to gain momentum in the marketplace,” Fredrik Andersson, senior vice president of Strategy & Solutions, Accedo said. “OTT Flow X supports more complex integrations and UX requirements and delivery to more screens, enabling us to extend our reach into new market segments.”

In 2018, media companies and content owners are faced with three main challenges. Organizations need to be able to provide their customers with an exceptional user experience, while increasing revenue, and keeping costs down. OTT Flow X addresses these challenges by lowering the technical complexity and go-to-market barriers associated with launching a customizable OTT service. By taking advantage of powerful user interface capabilities and reaching new platforms, OTT Flow X satisfies customers who require more customization along with a fast time to market and at a lower cost than a fully bespoke solution. For more information on OTT Flow X, please visit brightcove.com/ott-flow.

About Accedo

Accedo (www.accedo.tv) is the trusted video experience transformation pioneer improving the lives of video consumers by the hundreds of millions. Over the years, Accedo has earned the trust of the world’s leading video service providers – customers to whom two goals are paramount: explore new opportunities to monetize video and transform video services to meet rapidly changing consumer expectations. With this in mind Accedo has developed Accedo One™, the first cloud platform dedicated to providing operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

