Walter Presents Among Growing List of Over-the-Top Services Using Brightcove’s OTT Flow

BOSTON, June 13, 2017 - Walter Presents, a new subscription video-on-demand service from the UK’s Channel 4 and Global Series Network, launched in March using Brightcove OTT Flow powered by Accedo.

The new channel, which delivers some of the best foreign language dramas from around the world to the US market, chose OTT Flow for its ability to reduce the cost and complexity of delivering a high quality OTT service across multiple devices, while accelerating the time to market. Walter Presents joins a growing list of media organizations and brands launching services on OTT Flow, including:

Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, a top non-fiction channel in Asia Pacific

a top non-fiction channel in Asia Pacific Omnia Media, a subsidiary of Blue Ant Media, an animated gaming channel

a subsidiary of Blue Ant Media, an animated gaming channel XLrator Media, which, through its service XLTV, offers over 100 hours of feature film programming on five curated channels

“Every dollar that we have to spend on technology is a dollar that has to come out of our content budget,” Jen Robertson, general manager, Walter Presents, said. “Having a turnkey, cost-effective, rapidly deployable technology solution like OTT Flow allowed our team to focus our time, energies, and money on delivering the best content to the US market. We run a lean operation: Brightcove not only provided the technology, but has owned the entire process of submitting apps and getting them reviewed and into app stores.”

Media organizations face multiple challenges today as Facebook and Google are winning the lion's share of incremental advertising spending and audiences expect television-like experiences across all their platforms. Brightcove is deeply focused on helping media organizations gain access to the OTT market with amazing viewing experience, increased revenues of up to 50 percent, and reduced costs associated with online video of up to 50 percent. OTT Flow, which enables media organizations like Walter Presents to rapidly deploy high-quality live and on-demand video across platforms with no up-front development costs, addresses all three of these objectives. Walter Presents monetizes its SVOD content using subscriber management technology from Cleeng, which is OTT Flow’s SVOD extension.

“Walter Presents is a case study in how a small organization with niche content can deliver a multi-platform OTT service quickly and affordably, provide a great viewing experience, and contribute quickly to the bottom line,” Luke Gaydon, vice president of OTT Solutions at Brightcove, said. “Brightcove is pleased to be providing a video platform that enables organizations big and small to be a part of the OTT landscape and, in the process, help shape the evolving OTT market.”

Walter Presents is the brainchild of Walter Iuzzolino, who has watched over 4,000 hours of television to deliver the best of foreign language serials to the US market. Among the dramas that debuted on Walter Presents launch are: Valkyrien (Norway); Spin (France): and Flight HS13 and Black Widow (Netherlands). The channel is available ad-free on walterpresents.com, mobile apps for iOS and Android™ devices, Amazon Channels, Apple TV and the Roku platform for $6.99 monthly/$69.99 yearly. The content library at launch includes 34 series from 12 different countries. Each season will be made available in its entirety and ad-free, allowing viewers to binge watch their favorites and explore new series. Each month, the service will premiere two new award winning series with accompanying editorial content online.

