Universal Sports Network Taps Brightcove for Live and On-Demand Multi-platform Video Streaming

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that Universal Sports Network has rolled out the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to deliver live and on-demand sports coverage to its website UniversalSports.com. Universal Sports Network is using Video Cloud to deliver more than 2,000 hours of original, Olympic, adventure and endurance sports programming to both Adobe Flash and HTML5 desktops and devices.

“Brightcove Video Cloud plays an instrumental role in meeting our aggressive requirements to offer significant quantities of both live and on-demand video content across multiple screens while providing a great viewer experience,” said Elliott Gordon, vice president and general manager of digital for Universal Sports. “Video Cloud also gives us access to critical analytics and reporting tools that we use to measure the performance of our programming and fine-tune content to best meet the demands of our passionate audience and dedicated advertiser base.”

Universal Sports Network is using Video Cloud to deliver live and on-demand coverage of world and national championship events in sports such as swimming, track and field, gymnastics, cycling, skiing, figure skating and rugby. Thanks to Video Cloud’s Smart Players’ ability to detect what device and bandwidth a viewer is using, all of the content is optimized for the respective viewing screen.

As part of the deployment, Video Cloud was integrated into Universal Sports Network’s existing WordPress content management system, making all of Video Cloud’s features and functionality available within the native WordPress environment. Adobe Pass, meanwhile, supports authentication against cable/satellite subscription credentials to control access to protected content, while viewers can subscribe to content packages (i.e., all cycling events) through a content management platform provided by CSG International.

“Universal Sports Network is serving a passionate, underserved sports audience who want to access content on any device and at any time during a big Olympics year,” said Eric Elia, vice president of TV solutions at Brightcove. “Video Cloud’s ability to support high quality live and on-demand video will make it easier for Universal Sports Network to meet the needs of its demanding viewers both now and in the future.”

Brightcove is demonstrating its Video Cloud online video platform at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas, at booth SL10505.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Universal Sports

Universal Sports, a partnership between NBC Sports and InterMedia Partners, LP, is the premier multi-platform media destination for Olympic-related sports programming in the United States. Offering more than 1,200 hours of original programming each year, Universal Sports has exclusive rights to world and national championship events in a wide array of sports, including swimming, track and field, gymnastics, cycling, skiing, figure skating and rugby. Whether on television, online, or on the go with mobile and tablet applications, Universal Sports offers a four-screen experience to fans of global sports every day of the year. For more information, please visit UniversalSports.com.

