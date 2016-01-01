Time Inc. Partners With Brightcove For Internet Video Initiative

CAMBRIDGE, MA and NEW YORK, NY, February 12, 2007 - Time Inc. and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced a corporate-wide partnership that will enable Time Inc. to launch ad-supported Internet video channels on its web sites.

This initiative is one of the many ways in which Time Inc. is expanding its video presence online. By adopting the Brightcove Internet TV service on a corporate-wide basis, Time Inc.'s popular brands will be able to reach users with their award-winning editorial content and create compelling broadband experiences through video and multimedia distribution.

"Consumers and advertisers are hungry for rich online media experiences," said Time Inc. Interactive President, Ned Desmond. "Brightcove will make it far easier to get video up on our sites and allow us to concentrate on what's most important: creating the great video you'd expect from some of the best brands, journalists and editors in the areas of celebrity, entertainment, sports, news, business, style, food and home."

"We are excited to be working with the leading magazine publisher in the U.S. and U.K. in nearly all of the most popular consumer categories," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "With Brightcove, Time Inc. will be able to leverage the rapidly-changing media landscape to engage readers in new and exciting ways with video content, expand the reach of their brands, and open the doors to new revenue opportunities through advertising."

Time Inc. plans to produce original video content for a number of its web sites, drawing upon some of the world's top news and entertainment writers, photographers and editors. Each Time Inc. title will manage its own editorial calendar and be responsible for online video advertising sales.

Time Inc. already uses Brightcove technology on TIME.com, and will be introducing Internet video channels on additional media properties in the near future.

