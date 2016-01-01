Taiwan Media Start-up The News Lens Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power Differentiated Mobile Video Experience for Audiences

Brightcove Video Cloud enables The News Lens to serve up and monetise video content to 5 million unique visitors per month.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that The News Lens, a Taiwan-based news media startup, has selected Brightcove to power video for its news site for consumers in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Brightcove Video Cloud will enable The News Lens to rapidly publish rich video news content across the web and mobile devices.

According to The News Lens, the publication has been making waves in the media industry with its innovative, perspective-driven editorials and news content since its launch in 2013. The Chinese-language portal aims to continuously expand its reach and increase its engagement with mobile viewing audiences, and attract viewers by offering unique content offerings like its 77-second daily digest videos summarising the day’s events and news. To date, the portal has more than 4.5 million unique views per month on its Taiwan portal and 400,000 on its Hong Kong portal.

With Video Cloud, The News Lens can easily extend the reach of its growing library of self-produced, advertising-supported videos to viewers across laptops, smartphones and tablets. In addition, by taking advantage of Video Cloud's ability to seamlessly integrate with leading advertising networks and servers, The News Lens is able to deliver a richer, more interactive advertising experience, opening up opportunities to drive revenue for its video content. In addition, Video Cloud’s support for industry standards like VAST and VPAID, gives both advertisers and publishers a uniform way of delivering and tracking campaigns across properties.

“The News Lens’ mission is to provide relevant, balanced, and engaging news content to our on-the-go audience, and video is essential to deliver that,” said Joey Chung, CEO and Co-Founder of The News Lens. “As a start up, the key to our success - and differentiator - has been our ability to provide great content, to publish rapidly, and to blend our offering with a high-quality user experience for all our readers. As we publish more and more rich video content, the Brightcove video platform enables The News Lens to deliver on our brand promise to extend our reach and engage with a new generation of viewers across multiple screens.”

“The leading news publications recognise that their audiences consist of multi-platform users and that video is an integral part of attracting them to their web and mobile properties,” said Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove. “As consumption of video news continues to rise, publishers must ensure consumers enjoy a consistent experience across all platforms. Publishers like The News Lens select Brightcove’s future-proof cloud platform as the industry’s best solution to quickly publish, deliver, and monetise video content to web and mobile. We are excited to be working with The News Lens as the company builds on its online video success and uncovers new ways to provide viewers with original content on any platform or device.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About The News Lens

The News Lens is Taiwan’s top independent news medium where its readers are mainly young, well educated, and have high purchasing power. With more than 4.9M MUV and over 11M page views, the company continues to provide important news and must-read stories from all perspectives and is expanding into new markets fast. Viewers can get the best reading experiences regardless of the devices they use and the articles are easy to share and to engage in. The company has over 400 columnists and established partnerships with renowned media worldwide to provide readers rich and top quality content. To learn more, visit www.thenewslens.com

