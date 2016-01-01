South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Selects Brightcove to Power Live and On-demand Video Experiences for 2015 Show

Brightcove’s suite of video technologies will enable SXSW to augment online viewership of its world-renowned, nine-day festival

BOSTON, March 10, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that South by Southwest (SXSW) will use Brightcove’s suite of video technologies to deliver live and on-demand video experiences for its 2015 event, which runs March 13 - 22 in Austin, Texas.

The annual SXSW Music, Film & Interactive festival brings together tens of thousands of influential and innovative people worldwide for cutting-edge technology presentations, top film premieres, and one of the world’s largest music festivals featuring nearly 2,000 acts. The advanced video publishing and distribution features of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform combined with the robust live stream capabilities of Video Cloud Live will support SXSW in its initiative to significantly enhance the quantity of live streaming sessions the show offers to its growing online audience.

“We are very excited to have Brightcove as a technology partner for SXSW 2015,” said SXSW Director of Technology, Scott Wilcox. “Brightcove Video Cloud and Brightcove Gallery will allow us to advance our online video delivery capabilities, and we look forward to utilizing all the platforms have to offer.”

Video Cloud enables SXSW to seamlessly deliver high-quality live and on-demand video across any device, helping SXSW fans interact with and view video content from around the world. Video Cloud Live reduces the need for expensive onsite encoding hardware and allows SXSW to stream more of its events. By utilizing Brightcove Gallery, SXSW and its fans will benefit from on-demand and responsive video experiences enabling viewers to enjoy video content anytime, anywhere, across any device. The video galleries will be the go-to spot to watch presentations, performances, and more, which will strengthen and elongate the show’s voice long past the nine-day event.

“We are thrilled to partner with SXSW to deliver a new dimension of online video to its thousands of fans and event attendees,“ said Anil Jain, SVP and GM, Media at Brightcove. “SXSW has been an innovator from the start so it’s no surprise that the organization continues to evolve with its audience by prioritizing high-quality online video experiences. By investing in its online fan base, SXSW will not only tear down geographical barriers, but strengthen and secure its influence for the future.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About South By Southwest (SXSW)

The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conferences & Festivals offer the unique industry convergence of music, film, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, SXSW is the premier destination for discovery. The event is a launch pad for innovative content with new media presentations, music showcases and film screenings providing exposure for creators and compelling entertainment for attendees. For more information, visit sxsw.com.

