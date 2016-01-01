Screen Media Ventures Taps Brightcove to Support Free Online Digital Movie Platform Popcornflix.com

Newly launched Web service features hundreds of popular free movies delivered anytime via the Brightcove online video platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – April 20, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Screen Media Ventures LLC, a leading worldwide independent motion picture distribution company, has chosen Brightcove to support its new online digital movie platform, Popcornflix.com. The new Web service, launched in late March 2011, provides free access to hundreds of theatrically released and independent movies and is initially available in the U.S. with Canada and international to follow.

Popcornflix.com intends to have 1000 feature-length films available by the end of the year. The platform draws from its vast library of more than 1500 films as well as third party content owners. It is the first ad-supported movie platform of its size created by an independent distributor / content owner. Using the Brightcove platform, Screen Media is able to deliver a customized, high-quality viewing experience across multiple platforms, as well as integrate easily with third-party ad networks and servers to create new revenue opportunities for advertisers.

“Popcornflix is focused on streaming movies in the highest quality digital resolution possible to ensure we are providing the optimal viewing experience for all of our visitors,” said Gary Delfiner, senior vice president of digital distribution for Screen Media Ventures. “Brightcove sets the standard for high quality in the video industry. The range of options the company offers for delivering ad-supported long-form content across multiple platforms makes this an ideal partnership both now and in the future.”

Popcornflix enables visitors to browse and select from a wide range of genres starring some of Hollywood’s most popular stars through an easy-to-use interface. Thanks to Brightcove’s easy integration with third-party ad networks, each Popcornflix film includes pre-roll, spot ads and banner ads that offer content and advertising partners a valuable movie-viewing audience. Additionally, Brightcove’s social sharing features enable Popcornflix viewers to share their favorite films with friends via links to Facebook and Twitter.

Brightcove’s range of mobile video capabilities also makes it possible for Popcornflix to extend the reach of its video initiatives to mobile devices to ensure the broadest possible audience for its content. And, as Popcornflix expands to additional distribution outlets in the future, including Internet-connected TVs and set-top boxes, Brightcove will enable the organization to deliver the same high-quality, ad-supported user experience regardless of where the content is being accessed.

“Popcornflix brings a unique value proposition to the world of independent film distribution, and the service is well-positioned to expand and grow its viewership in a very short time,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “This is an exciting partnership for Brightcove and we look forward to helping Popcornflix.com scale its video operations to reach new platforms and devices.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Popcornflix.com

Popcornflix.com™ is an online digital movie platform that lets movie lovers enjoy great movies for free, anytime. Featuring hundreds of popular titles and exclusive content, Popcornflix.com™ is a service of Screen Media Ventures LLC, a leading global independent motion picture distribution company with a broad distribution network that includes U.S. and international theatrical, home video, television, cable and new media distribution, with one of the largest independently owned motion picture libraries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.screenmedia.net.

