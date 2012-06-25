Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2012 is Now Open

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 2, 2012 -

What: Brightcove, a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that registration for the second annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference is now open at play.brightcove.com. Brightcove PLAY 2012 is set for June 25 - 27th at the InterContinental Boston hotel and will bring together Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital media revolution. At the event, hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes and networking. Brightcove PLAY 2012 will feature keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, Web developers, advertising operations professionals and more.

Call for Speakers: This year, Brightcove will be accepting speaker nominations and topic submissions for anyone who is interested in participating in the event. Visit play.brightcove.com if you have an idea you would like to submit.

Innovation Awards: The Brightcove Innovation Awards are presented each year at Brightcove PLAY. The awards recognize some of the most innovative, cutting edge online video and mobile app campaigns and projects across a number of industries and use cases. If you would like to nominate a Brightcove customer or partner for an Innovation Award, visit play.brightcove.com.

Where: Brightcove PLAY 2012, InterContinental Boston

When: June 25 - 27, 2012