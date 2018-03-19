Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow

BOSTON & ULAANBAATAR, March 19, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced that Mongol TV, Mongolia’s leading free to air TV channel, has launched ORI TV, a new OTT streaming service utilising Brightcove OTT Flow, powered by Accedo. ORI TV is the first and only Mongolian language OTT service delivering on-demand and live TV content to viewers worldwide.

ORI TV was developed by Mongol TV with an ambition to provide a one-stop destination for its viewers to stream local TV content including live events, sports, entertainment, festivals and local versions of US franchise shows such as The Voice Mongolia, Mongolia’s Got Talent and Shark Tank Mongolia. The service is available via subscription, on the web, iOS, and Android.

“Our ambition with ORI TV was to delight our viewers with the best live and on-demand OTT video streaming experience and we knew that only a market leader in OTT TV solutions could power that kind of experience. Therefore, it was an easy decision to select Brightcove because of their OTT Flow solution, which simplified the complexities associated with OTT streaming and accelerated our time to market. Brightcove’s OTT Flow came equipped with all of the features we were looking for: ease of use and setup, optimised for any device, stunning user interface, affordable price point, and a strong Asia-based support team,“ Bat-Erdene Gankhuyag, CEO of Mongol TV, said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mongol TV as our first customer in Mongolia to launch an OTT service in the country. This is another example of a great use case for Brightcove as we expand our customer base across the Asia region,” Ben Morrell, General Manager, Asia, Brightcove, said. “We are seeing a shift in which where broadcasters are starting to package live and on-demand content into their OTT services. Our out-of-the-box OTT Flow solution helped Mongol TV launch its service in record time and with little upfront cost. As a result, broadcasters like Mongol TV can focus on what they do best - bringing the best in TV programming to viewers worldwide.”

Brightcove is deeply focused on helping media organizations deliver amazing viewing experiences, as well as increasing revenue and reducing the costs associated with online video. OTT Flow, which enables media organizations like ORI TV to rapidly deploy high-quality live and on-demand video across platforms, addresses all three of these objectives. ORI TV monetizes its SVOD content using subscriber management technology from Cleeng, which OTT Flow utilizes as its subscriber management functionality.

About Mongol TV

Established in 2008, Mongol TV (http://mongoltv.mn) produces a wide range of programmes which are delivered in 1080i high definition via APSTAR satellite with DDish network. These are accessible across throughout Mongolia and in adjacent countries such as China, India, Kazakhstan, Korea and Russia. Mongol TV also broadcasts in 576i PAL from a terrestrial transmitter on the Chingeltei mountain overlooking Ulaanbaatar. The city is home to about 45 percent of the country's population. Programme output is based on a mix of 70 per cent nationally produced and 30 per cent internationally sourced content.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing