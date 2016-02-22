Malaysia’s Largest English News Publisher Star Media Group Accelerates Digital Push with New Video Portal Powered by Brightcove

Malaysia, 22 February 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Star Media Group, Malaysia’s largest English print and online news publisher, has selected Brightcove to power its new online video news channel, TheStarTV.com.

By leveraging Brightcove Video Cloud, Star Media Group (SMG) will be able to capitalise on the exponential demand for video content across the web and mobile for Malaysia’s 20 million active internet users1 and monetise its content to create new revenue streams.

SMG selected Brightcove Video Cloud in order to fulfil their strategy of maximising revenue opportunities from video content. With over 4.6 million online visitors per month, TheStarTV.com is using Video Cloud to insert pre-roll and mid-roll advertisements, including plug-ins to major advertising networks, enabling the publisher to drive incremental revenue from their online news website.

“We are thrilled to work with a trusted partner like Brightcove to drive our leadership with video,” said David Yeoh, Senior GM, Operations of TheStarTV.com. “Video is increasingly the most popular format for audiences to consume news content. Recognising the demand for high quality video, we are confident that Brightcove will power an exceptional video experience for our audience.”

Following the deployment of Video Cloud to support the new video portal, SMG plans to leverage the platform across the company’s flagship news website, The Star Online, as well as its other news properties and the websites of its radio stations SuriaFM, 988FM and RedFM.

“The ability to monetise content was a primary factor for selecting Brightcove. Our previous solution came with revenue share, but we wanted to move away from this model. With Brightcove, we can easily deliver advertising supported video and better monetise the content,” Yeoh added.

Tomer Azenkot, Vice President of Asia at Brightcove, said: “As Malaysia’s largest publisher, Star Media Group is a progressive leader in its field, constantly innovating to ensure it offers the best and latest services for its customers. Our partnership will help take the company to the next level of growth. With Brightcove’s world-class Video Cloud platform, SMG can deliver a new video-focused content strategy to market, scale the delivery and management of video and effectively monetise its content offering through a number of creative and flexible monetisation options.”

1We Are Social — Digital in Southeast Asia in Q4 2015 — http://wearesocial.sg/blog/2015/11/digital-southeast-asia-q4-2015/

About Star Media Group

Star Media Group Berhad, formerly known as Star Publications (M) Bhd, is Malaysia’s leading integrated and innovative media group. Formed in 1971 as a print company with the nation’s number one English daily, The Star, the company has evolved into a multi-channel media group with regional footprints and seven entities - Print, Digital, Radio, TV, Out-of-Home, Events and Training.

In the company’s continuous effort to Inform, Inspire and Innovate, Star Media Group is committed to delivering content that drives action and tell stories that must be told. Learn more at http://starmediagroup.my/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

