Gruner + Jahr Chooses Brightcove for Online Video Initiatives

Announcement marks first major media customer for Brightcove in Germany

LONDON, UK, 22nd January, 2008 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV platform, today announced its first major media customer in Germany, Gruner + Jahr AG & Co KG, Europe's largest magazine publisher. The deal provides G+J's media businesses with the ability to use the Brightcove Internet TV platform to publish and distribute advertising-supported video through their popular websites.

Delivered as an online service, the Brightcove Internet TV platform is used by major media companies, consumer marketers, and other organizations to publish high-quality video on their websites, distribute video across the Internet and generate revenue through video advertising.

With Brightcove, G+J's brands will expand the news and entertainment video content available throughout their websites and open the door to new revenue opportunities with broadband video advertising.

"Brightcove provides the publishing flexibility we need coupled with powerful advertising capabilities for growing G+J's online video revenues," said Oliver Radtke, managing director of operations, G+J Germany.

"Working with G+J, Europe's largest magazine publisher, as our first customer in Germany is a significant milestone for us as we begin our expansion in continental Europe," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer of Brightcove. "G+J is a leader in developing multiplatform media brands that embrace the Web as well as print, and we're very excited they have chosen Brightcove to extend their online properties with video and drive the growth of Internet TV in Germany."

Already the market-leader in the United States and United Kingdom, the deal with G+J extends Brightcove's customer base into mainland Europe adding to the company's portfolio of leading European magazine and newspaper businesses, which includes Emap, Guardian News & Media, IPC Media, Telegraph Media Group, and Hachette Filipacchi UK.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV platform that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including A&E Television Networks, CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, National Geographic, The New York Times Company, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time, Inc., Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

In July 2007, Brightcove opened its first international office in London, UK with a fast-growing customer based that includes British Sky Broadcasting, Channel 4, Emap, Guardian News & Media, Hachette Filipacchi UK, IPC Media, Sony BMG UK, Telegraph Media Group, and UKTV.

For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com

Press Contacts

Stephen Orr

AxiCom (for Brightcove)

tel: 020 8392 4056

e: stephen.orr@axicom.com

e2: brightcove@axicom.com