Discovery Networks Germany Launches Enhanced Online Video Experiences with Brightcove

HAMBURG, Germany, May 6, 2009- Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that Discovery Networks Germany has chosen the Brightcove platform to publish and distribute advertising-supported long and short-form video content across its DMAX.de Web property. Building on its long standing relationship with Discovery Communications in the U.S., Brightcove will enable Discovery Germany to showcase promotional clips as well as full-length programming. Brightcove's long-form capabilities will enable Discovery Germany to deliver archived episodes of past seasons of shows, new episodes of recently aired shows for catch-up TV purposes, as well as exclusive online premieres of selected new episodes prior to their television debut.

"We're rolling out video content across our DMAX property to provide our audience with alternative ways of consuming our range of popular programming," said Magnus Kastner, country manager Discovery Networks Germany. "With Brightcove, we have a high quality, proven platform which enables us to make more and more of our large library of video content available online. This will not only help to drive traffic to DMAX, but it will also solidify our position as an important presence in the German online market."

The main focus of Discovery Germany's new online video initiatives is the "Videotheke" section on DMAX, which will now offer both long and short-form content. Using the Brightcove platform, DMAX will showcase full episodes of popular shows such as "Die Ludolfs," "Der Checker" and "DMOTOR." Additionally, Brightcove's ease of integration with leading advertising networks and servers will enable Discovery Germany to create additional revenue streams through selling ads against its growing library of online video content. Video content on DMAX will also be made available to third-party partner sites such as sevenload to generate increased advertising inventory and revenue streams and to better compliment revenues from traditional television advertising.

"The addition of Discovery Germany to our customer base is a major win for Brightcove as we continue to expand our presence in the German market," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and CEO of Brightcove. "Few media organizations bring together the diversity of real-world entertainment programming like Discovery Communications. The addition of long-form online video experiences to its DMAX property will continue to place Discovery at the forefront of the online media movement both in Germany and around the world."

Brightcove, which launched an office in Hamburg in late 2008, also works with a number of other leading media brands in Germany, including OMS, an online sales and marketing network for regional newspapers, and Gruner + Jahr, Europe's largest magazine publisher and SPOX, a leading German sports portal.

