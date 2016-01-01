Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Video On-Demand Streaming Video Service Selected As A 2016 MITX Awards Finalist

BOSTON – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s (DSO) Replay campaign, an on-demand streaming service offering an online library of concert footage on Brightcove’s Gallery platform, has been selected as a finalist in the B2C Integrated Marketing and Cause and Nonprofit & Government Marketing categories for the 20th Annual MITX Awards. Held annually by the Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange, the awards recognize excellence in concepts and creations in marketing and technology produced or developed in New England.

DSO sought to offer its patrons an on-demand library of archived webcasts to drive donor donations. Launched in August 2015, DSO Replay, powered by Brightcove Gallery, leverages the archives to inspire giving; as a benefit for giving to DSO’s annual fund, donors are able to access and enjoy more than 150 high definition videos of past performances. DSO provides a two-minute Replay preview to new site visitors and offers complimentary full access to those who make a $50 donation. At launch, more than 5,000 annual fund donors had full access to DSO Replay.

“The outcome has been even better than we expected. Replay is a great incentive for people to give philanthropically to the DSO,” said Eric Woodhams, Director of Digital Initiatives. “Brightcove’s history of working with arts organizations is really making a difference. They understand our unique needs and help us find ideal solutions.”

DSO selected Brightcove Gallery for its performance and ease of use. Brightcove worked closely with DSO to keep audio sound quality intact when uploading videos, ensuring DSO delivers the highest level of sound quality for patrons who subscribe. Using Brightcove, DSO was able to customize call-to-action depending on the user. For new viewers, they promote giving, while for existing donors with full access to the DSO Replay archive, they promote any number of opportunities, including upcoming concerts, ticket sales, and subscriptions to the season. As a result, DSO Replay reaches new audiences and provides a unique fundraising tool using the DSO’s archives.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be recognized with the other finalists in two categories, B2C Integrated Marketing and Cause, Nonprofit & Government,at the 20th Annual MITX Awards Ceremony, traditionally attended by over 1,000 of the region’s top marketing, technology and design professionals. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on May 25th at the Westin Waterfront. This year’s ceremony will include host, Boston legend and comedic superstar Lenny Clarke, technology demos from finalists, select final round judging, networking, and of course, the presentation of the prestigious MITX Awards. Tickets can be purchased at www.mitxawards.org.

Since 1996, the MITX Awards have grown to become the largest and most prestigious awards competition in the country, showcasing the best creative marketing and technological accomplishments emerging from New England. This year over 120 senior leaders from Boston businesses judged entries for the 33 MITX award categories.

“For 20 years, MITX has been celebrating the talented and creative minds across New England - innovators that have made this the thriving technology and innovation hub it has become,” said MITX President Amy Quigley. “This year’s finalists are no exception. The ideas keep getting bigger and bolder. We are thrilled to honor their amazing achievements!”

About the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Hailed by The New York Times as “cutting edge,” the internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, collaborations with the world’s foremost musical artists, and an ardent commitment to Detroit. As a community-supported orchestra, generous giving by individuals and institutions at all levels drives the continued success and growth of the institution. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called “America’s Music Director” by the Los Angeles Times, became the DSO’s 12th Music Director, endowed by the Kresge Foundation, in 2008. Acclaimed conductor, arranger, and trumpeter Jeff Tyzik serves as Principal Pops Conductor while celebrated trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard holds the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Jazz Creative Director Chair. With growing attendance and unwavering philanthropic support from the Detroit community, the DSO’s performance schedule includes Classical, Pops, Jazz, Young People’s, and Neighborhood concerts, and collaborations with high profile artists from Steven Spielberg to Kid Rock. A commitment to broadcast innovation began in 1922 when the DSO became the first orchestra in the world to present a radio broadcast and continues today with the free Live from Orchestra Hall webcast series, which now reaches tens of thousands of children with the new Classroom Edition expansion. Making its home at historic Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, one of America’s most acoustically perfect concert halls, the DSO actively pursues a mission to embrace and inspire individuals, families, and communities through unsurpassed musical experiences. For more information visit dso.org.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About MITX

Inspire. Connect. Provoke.

For the restless companies that comprise the Massachusetts technology and innovation eco-system, MITX is the ultimate resource: inspiring members with progressive thinking, meaningful connections and provocative conversation. Celebrating 20 years of connecting tech and innovation professionals in New England, MITX is a dynamic community of more than 7,500 thought leaders and collaborators in search of insight, education and opportunity. MITX is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit http://www.mitx.org/.

