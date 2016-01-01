Demand Africa, New Streaming Service Launching on October 1, to Use Brightcove OTT Flow

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that a new streaming service, Demand Africa, will launch on October 1 utilizing Brightcove OTT Flow powered by Accedo.

Demand Africa, which is being launched by The Africa Channel (TAC), will be primarily subscription-based and will offer complementary content to TAC. Unlike TAC, Demand Africa will focus on short-form content, spotlighting African culture, lifestyle, entertainment and travel. At launch, the new channel will be available on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

“Brightcove provided us with the technology to get Demand Africa up and running quickly and at a low cost,” Dean Cates, director of digital strategy and marketing, The Africa Channel, said. “We’re eager to see the result of our partnership next month when the service debuts on Apple TV, Roku, and for mobile devices.”

“The Africa Channel has distinguished itself by delivering dedicated content from Africa to a global audience,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “We are pleased that we can help it make the leap to streaming devices everywhere with the creation of Demand Africa and look forward to partnering with them on the service in the future.”

