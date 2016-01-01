CBS News Partners with Brightcove for the Online Syndication of News Video

NEW YORK, NY and CAMBRIDGE, MA - May 2, 2007 - CBS News and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced that CBS News will use the Brightcove service to syndicate ad-supported video from CBS News across the Internet. The partnership will expand non-linear distribution of CBS News content, available today on AOL News, Comcast and YouTube, to thousands of small and medium-sized websites and blogs.

In partnering with CBS News, Brightcove adds broadcast network news content to its growing portfolio of partners in the Brightcove Syndication Marketplace and will also feature CBS News on Brightcove.com.

Through the Brightcove managed syndication service, approved website publishers will have the opportunity to embed a CBS News video player directly onto their sites. The CBS News video player will include the latest video from the CBS EVENING NEWS with KATIE COURIC, THE EARLY SHOW and other CBS News programs, as well as video produced by CBS News exclusively for the Web.

"This partnership underscores CBS News' ongoing strategy of making our programming available on multiple platforms, while also generating additional revenue," said Sean McManus, President, CBS News and Sports. "Through this arrangement with Brightcove, we hope to meet the seemingly insatiable appetite for news online by building new distribution relationships and creating new opportunities for our advertisers."

"CBS News is one of the leading news organizations in the world," said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove. "We are excited to be chosen by CBS News as the syndication platform to grow an audience of website affiliates who will carry the latest news to Internet audiences around the globe."

Websites interested in carrying CBS News on their sites will be able to go to cbsnews.com or to the Brightcove Syndication Marketplace at http://studio.brightcove.com/affiliates/syndication-marketplace.cfm to apply to become an affiliate.

About CBS News

The CBS News Division operates a worldwide news organization serving the CBS Television and Radio Networks and CBSNews.com with regularly scheduled news and public affairs programming - including, among others, the CBS EVENING NEWS, THE EARLY SHOW, 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS MYSTERY, FACE THE NATION and SUNDAY MORNING - and special reports on breaking news. The division maintains 19 news bureaus and offices in the United States and abroad in addition to its world headquarters in New York.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG, Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

* * *

Contacts:

Laura Evenson, Brightcove

415-848-7171

levenson@sutherlandgold.com

Shannon Jacobs, CBS Corporation

212-975-3161

Sljacobs@cbs.com

Sandy Genelius, CBS News

212-975-7525

SMG@cbsnews.com