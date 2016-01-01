Buena Vista Television Taps Brightcove for Internet Video Syndication of Promotional Content

LOS ANGELES, CA and CAMBRIDGE, MA - February 5, 2007 - Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, and Buena Vista Television, the domestic television distribution division of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), today announced that Buena Vista Television will use Brightcove to publish online promotional content for its popular slate of television programming.

Taking advantage of the surge in home broadband adoption, Buena Vista Television will use Internet video distribution to increase awareness and drive consumer tune-in for its first-run and off-net programming.

The distribution initiative will leverage Brightcove syndication services to give websites the ability to quickly embed program-specific promotional content. Brightcove television services give Buena Vista Television the ability to centralize management of daily video updates.

"We are excited to be working with Buena Vista Television, a leader in the syndication business with a prized store of some of the most popular programs airing on television today," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "With Brightcove, Buena Vista Television will have the opportunity to leverage the rapidly changing media landscape to reach new audiences and drive viewership in a managed and controlled way."

Initially, Buena Vista Television will use Brightcove to highlight its popular television programming such as "Live with Regis and Kelly," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" and "Ebert & Roeper."

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG, Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

About Buena Vista Television

Buena Vista Television (BVT) is the domestic television distribution arm of The Walt Disney Company. BVT is a leader in the pay TV, video-on-demand and pay-per-view arenas, and a pioneer in digital distribution, capitalizing on licensing opportunities within broadband, wireless and digital technologies. The syndication veteran also boasts a powerful cache of highly-anticipated off-network hits, first-run programming and top movie packages. Buena Vista Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts:

Laura Evenson for Brightcove

415-934-9600

levenson@sutherlandgold.com