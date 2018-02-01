Brightcove Wins Best Video Distribution Platform In the Digiday Video Awards

BOSTON, MA, February 1, 2018 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, is proud to announce that it has won the award for Best Video Distribution Platform in the 2017 Digiday Video Awards.

The Digiday Video Awards, presented by Digiday, honor the most outstanding and inspired work in branded digital video, video marketing and video advertising by brands, agencies, and technology companies.

Winners were recognized on January 30th at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Judges included digital executives across the media and marketing industry: Julie Smartz, vp of content partnerships at Bonnier; Preeya Vyas, managing partner of digital at Saatchi & Saatchi; Gregory Gittrich, publisher of Mashable; JD Crowley, executive vice president of CBS Radio and many more judged hundreds of entries.

“This year's video award winners are impressive,” said Digiday Media CEO Nick Friese. “It’s exciting to see how video is connecting with people in new ways, and how media is evolving to meet increased audience demand for high-quality experiences.”

Brightcove’s cloud-based online video platform allows publishers and broadcasters, brand marketers, and enterprises - companies like Gannett and Dunkin’ Donuts - to publish, distribute, measure, and monetize video across multiple devices.

“Our customers span industries - from the largest media companies, to brand marketers, to enterprises - but the one thing they all have in common is that they need to keep pace with the ever-changing video space. That's why we continue to drive technology innovation — so that our customers are always a step ahead,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove said. “We’re very proud of the Brightcove platform, and incredibly honored that Digiday has recognized us with this industry-leading award for ‘Best Video Distribution Platform.’”

