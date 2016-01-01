Brightcove Rolls Out Support for Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5 through Content Delivery Services from Limelight Networks

More than 700 Brightcove customers in 28 countries gain turn-key access to enhanced capabilities for HD delivery and advanced security options for video on the Web

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., September 21, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that it has rolled out broad support for Adobe® Flash® Media Server 3.5 through content delivery services provided by Limelight Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) providing more than 700 customers in 28 countries with turn-key access to enhanced dynamic delivery capabilities for HD-quality online video. Brightcove has also introduced on-demand access to advanced security options for video stream encryption and SWF verification to the company’s global customer base.

“Organizations of all kinds today are faced with increasingly complex requirements around quality and security for online video publishing and distribution,” said Bob Mason, Brightcove’s chief technology officer. “In the past, publishers have been forced to choose between quality, security and a ubiquitous format for their online video experiences. With the Brightcove platform’s support for Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5 on Limelight Networks’ global infrastructure, we’re providing organizations of all sizes with turn-key access to the most advanced stack of technologies and services for high-quality and secure video distribution on the Web.”

This announcement delivers on Brightcove and Adobe’s strategic alliance, announced in April 2009, to collaborate on technology and services that will enhance the quality of online video experiences and accelerate the development of content protection for rich media. The announcement continues the longstanding alliance between Brightcove and Limelight Networks, while showcasing Limelight’s commitment to deploying industry-leading services at global scale based on Adobe’s products.

“We are pleased that Brightcove and Limelight Networks are adopting the industry’s latest innovations to address media companies’ complex requirements around the quality and security of online video,” said Scott Wellwood, director of business development for Adobe. “With the new capabilities of Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5, Brightcove can provide media companies with choice and control, as well as enable them to deliver superb online video experiences to viewers.”

The broad reach of the Brightcove platform and its use among top publishers and media outlets worldwide will accelerate the adoption of Flash Media Server 3.5, enabling organizations to deliver secure, up to HD-quality, long-form content to consumers through standard Web browsers without the need for non-standard software plug-ins or proprietary technology stacks. In rolling out Flash Media Server 3.5, Brightcove customers will be able to take full advantage of cloud-based services for H.264 encoding, bandwidth optimization, dynamic streaming for multiple renditions, interactivity, pre-built services for live and on-demand streaming, and other capabilities to deliver the highest quality end user experience for their online video content.

Brightcove platform customers can also access on-demand content protection features to prevent abuse and ensure that content is easily and reliably delivered. The Brightcove platform enables customers to protect against video interception and stream-ripping using RTMPe encryption. Customers can also use the SWF verification features in Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5 to prevent video playback within unauthorized video players.

“Online businesses are faced with the challenge of ensuring high-quality end-user experiences across multiple device types, geographies, and network architectures,” said David Hatfield, senior vice president, Limelight Networks. “Today’s announcement simplifies the online publishing value chain by bringing together the global scale, reach and reliability of Limelight’s content delivery service, Brightcove’s market-leading online video platform, and Adobe’s innovative new Flash Streaming Services.”

“Rainbow Media has a network of websites with a fast-growing online audience, which poses challenges considering the diverse network conditions and connectivity issues,” said Michael Cagnazzi, vice president of product development at Rainbow Media. “Brightcove’s support for Adobe FMS 3.5 will enable us take advantage of bandwidth detection and dynamic optimization of our video streams to ensure high-quality viewing experiences, all out-of-the-box and without having to introduce new workflows for our producers or software plug-ins for end-users.”

“For Marvel Entertainment, video quality and security are key priorities for all of our video assets, from hi-res movie trailers and full-length shows to exclusive interviews and promos,” said John Dokes, vice president of sales and marketing, Digital Media Group, Marvel Entertainment. “By integrating support for Adobe FMS 3.5 on Limelight’s infrastructure, Brightcove has introduced a powerful and comprehensive solution for Marvel’s wide-ranging online video requirements.”

About Adobe Systems Incorporated

Adobe revolutionizes how the world engages with ideas and information – anytime, anywhere and through any medium. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Limelight Networks, Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) is trusted by the world’s most innovative enterprise, entertainment, technology, and software brands to improve the performance and profitability of web sites and end-user experiences. Our scalable, on-demand managed infrastructure solutions provide global reach and consistently high availability, by routing traffic over a private fiber-optic backbone rather than through the often-congested, unpredictable public Internet. For more information, visit our website (http://www.limelightnetworks.com), read our blog (http://blog.llnw.com), or follow @llnw on Twitter.

