Brightcove to Present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Technology Conference

BOSTON, Mass. (September 3, 2013) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that its chief financial officer, Chris Menard, will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Technology Conference being held at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2013, at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world's professional digital media. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 65 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

