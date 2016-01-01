Brightcove Names Paul Goetz Senior Vice President of Sales in North America

Former EMC Executive to Scale Sales Organization and Accelerate Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Paul Goetz has joined the company’s executive team as senior vice president of sales for North America. Goetz brings a wealth of management, sales and strategic experience to Brightcove from his successful 19-year tenure at EMC Corporation and most recently at SAVVIS, where he was responsible for the company’s sales and consulting group. At Brightcove, Goetz will help scale the company’s sales organization and drive customer acquisition activities across North America.

“Brightcove is experiencing tremendous demand for our online video platform, so we are very happy to have Paul join the team to ramp our sales organization and accelerate growth across our customer base in North America,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Paul brings a wealth of experience to the table, as well as a proven ability to deliver substantial revenue growth and drive results for some of the biggest brands in the world. I look forward to his contributions to the Brightcove team in the year ahead.”

Paul Goetz brings more than 20 years of technology sales experience, most recently serving as senior vice president of U.S. sales and consulting at SAVVIS Corporation, where he led engagements with major consumer brands, media organizations and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers. Prior to SAVVIS, Goetz spent 19 years at EMC Corporation, where he served as vice president of global consulting and managed services and was responsible for worldwide advanced services sales. In this role, Goetz worked with many of EMC’s top clients, built a highly productive global sales force, and led the design of the services sales model for the company. Early in his career, Goetz quickly rose through the ranks at EMC, moving up through sales management, to leading sales for Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and Italy, and later serving as vice president for solutions and services marketing for the company.

“I am very excited to join the Brightcove team given the company’s tremendous momentum and leadership position in the online video market,” said Goetz. “I have focused my entire career around client-facing leadership roles because I am passionate about solution selling and client relationships. I look forward to leveraging my experience and immediately contributing to the successful executive and sales team Brightcove already has in place.”

Goetz joins the Brightcove executive management team reporting to David Mendels.

