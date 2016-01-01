Brightcove Names Christopher Menard Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., October 18, 2010 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Christopher Menard has joined the company as chief financial officer. Menard comes to Brightcove after more than nine years at Phase Forward, a leading provider of enterprise software and services for clinical trials and drug safety, and brings deep expertise in the financial and operational management of dynamic growth environments.

“Christopher is an important addition to our executive management team and will be instrumental in helping ramp operations and leverage growth and expansion opportunities on a worldwide basis,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “He brings tremendous perspective and a proven track record in strategic planning and acquisitions. I look forward to working with him as we develop our position as a long-term independent company.”

Menard joined Phase Forward in 2001 as director of finance and held numerous roles, including vice president of finance and, most recently, senior vice president and chief financial officer. He was at the company for many of its key milestones and played an integral role in the execution and integration of six acquisitions, successful execution of the IPO and secondary stock offering, and implementation of global financial systems. He was also heavily involved in Phase Forward’s acquisition by Oracle earlier this year. Prior to Phase Forward, he was director of finance and accounting at Clinsoft Corporation, which was acquired by Phase Forward in 2001. Menard also currently teaches mergers and acquisitions at Boston College in the Carroll School of Management.

“Brightcove is in a unique position as the leader in a fast-growing sector with world-class management that knows how to scale successful platform businesses,” said Menard. “I am excited to join the team and look forward to helping Brightcove capitalize on growth opportunities around the world.”

Menard will head up Brightcove’s finance and accounting operations, reporting directly to Jeremy Allaire.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 48 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com