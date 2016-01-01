Brightcove Launches Gallery to Enable Marketers to Create Immersive Video Portal Experiences

NEW YORK CITY, May 8, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today introduced Brightcove Gallery, a new product that enables marketers to easily create immersive video portal experiences. Brightcove Gallery enables marketers to create engaging video portal experiences with best practices for SEO, responsive design, social sharing and conversion all in a single solution that can be implemented and updated in just minutes.

"Video is a primary tool in online marketing strategies to engage customers, build brand awareness and drive conversions," said Steve Rotter, vice president of marketing at Brightcove. "As marketers bring more and more video content online, they need solutions to be able to publish and distribute their video libraries and ensure they can reach audiences on any device. With Gallery, the possibilities are endless and we’re excited to help marketers deliver engaging, impactful video portal experiences of all kinds."

Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research recently completed a benefits study on behalf of Brightcove which concluded that a major technology vendor was able to increase the amount of time users spend on its website by almost 100%, as well as increase the number of product demo requests, through a video portal approach.

"In our recent analysis of Brightcove customers, Nucleus found that customers were able to increase their engagement with Web site visitors, in some instances as much as doubling their time on the Web site," said Joseph Rojas, research analyst at Nucleus Research. "We also saw that customers were able to more effectively manage their brand by quickly deploying custom video content encoded for virtually any device."

Part of the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (see separate release), Gallery enables marketers to create their own video channel, launch product showcases, build event microsites, or engage customers with a video support center by taking advantage a range of templates, layouts and color combinations to create their perfect portal experience.

Brightcove Gallery is generally available now. For more information, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Jim Crook

InkHouse for Brightcove

781-966-4103

jim@inkhouse.com

Europe:

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

_

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made._