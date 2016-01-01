Brightcove Launches Content Exchange Initiative to Give Media Customers Easy Access to Broad Library of Premium Video Content

BOSTON, March 21, 2012—Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the Brightcove Content Exchange initiative to bring together a select group of Brightcove partners with large libraries of high quality online video, including AOL Video, Diagonal View, Internet Video Archive, NewsLook, ScreenPlay, Inc., and Touchstorm, and to make their content easily accessible to media publishers using the Video Cloud online video platform.

The Brightcove Content Exchange initiative enables Video Cloud media customers to access libraries of third-party video content and to execute advertising strategies around licensed content. The initiative also offers participating Content Exchange partners streamlined access to new distribution through Brightcove Video Cloud media industry customers around the world.

“Media publishers know that the breadth and depth of their content library directly influences their success with online video, since more content attracts more viewers, brings them back more frequently, keeps them engaged for longer periods of time, and makes a site more discoverable by search engines,” said Chris Johnston, director of technology partnerships at Brightcove. “Most media publishers have limited resources to scale in-house video production, making it prohibitively expensive to satisfy viewers’ constantly-growing appetite for fresh content. The Brightcove Content Exchange initiative makes large amounts of relevant, professionally-produced video content easily available and facilitates multi-party revenue-sharing arrangements.”

Brightcove Content Exchange partners have already stocked their Video Cloud accounts with broad libraries of video content across hundreds of categories including news, sports, entertainment, and how-to. Brightcove facilitates the business introductions between Content Exchange partners and other publishers so the two parties can transact directly for licensing agreements and advertising revenue economics.

Video Cloud’s Media Sharing capability then allows content to be shared between content partners and specified publishers, enabling the content owners to retain essential controls while giving publishers the ability to determine how and where the content will be published.

Brightcove has also introduced new APIs for Video Cloud that enable content owners to stop sharing content as they choose, and to make it easy for publishers to identify the owner of each video. Brightcove has also introduced new APIs that allow publishers to dynamically change the ad source within their video player to facilitate sophisticated revenue-sharing arrangements for licensed content.

Flagship partners in the Content Exchange include AOL Video, Diagonal View, Internet Video Archive, NewsLook, ScreenPlay, Inc., and Touchstorm.

AOL Video was the first partner to recognize the benefit of having Brightcove Video Cloud customers access AOL Video content. AOL Video reaches 41 million unique visitors each month as reported by comScore’s February 2012 Video Metrix. According to AOL Video, it provides one of the largest online video platforms with breadth and volume across key categories, including tech and autos, news and entertainment, and across audiences including women, teens and young adults, and influencers. AOL Video works with key partners including BBC News, Hearst, Meredith, GigaOM, blip.tv and Bonnier.

“As the first company to recognize the benefits of enabling Video Cloud customers to access AOL Video content, we are thrilled to be part of the Brightcove Content Exchange,” said Ran Harnevo, Senior Vice President, AOL Video. “The demand for high-quality, relevant video is growing and our participation represents the next level of a partnership that has successfully created a unique opportunity for thousands of clients to easily access premium video.”



Diagonal View explains that the company offers a vast library of more than 1.6 million hours of professionally-produced video content from Reuters, ITN, Getty, Fox News and many others. The video library adds thirty hours of new content every day. The company also has access to other important archives, including WENN Images, Big Stock Images, AudioNetworks, and more.

“The Brightcove Content Exchange will allow publishers easy access to a massive range of video content,” said Matt Heiman, founder of Diagonal View. “We are seeing numerous inquiries for our content every day and Brightcove’s automated access process will potentially bring us many new partners.”

According to Internet Video Archive, it is the entertainment industry’s leading aggregator of online movie and TV trailers, game previews and music videos. The company has more than half a million unique video assets from more than 1,000 content providers around the world.

“IVA has delivered over 4 billion trailers to an affiliate network of over 400 million fans," said Rhodes Mason, vice president of Business Development for Internet Video Archive. “Our participation in the Brightcove Content Exchange makes it easy for Brightcove clients to instantly take advantage of the popularity of entertainment online.”

NewsLook explains that the company offers an extensive database of more than 25,000 news videos across many categories, all vetted by experienced journalists. The company’s collection grows by more than 100 videos each day, including content from the world’s leading media outlets.

“We know how challenging it can be for publishers to manage video content and expand their inventory with relevant content,” said Fred Silverman, CEO of NewsLook. “Being part of Brightcove’s Content Exchange enables us to seamlessly deliver premium content from more than 50 providers directly into Brightcove Video Cloud accounts. And, our content is brand safe and can be packaged in a very granular level, allowing for richer engagement.” ”

According to ScreenPlay, Inc., it aggregates and distributes one of the world’s largest catalogs of promotional video content, including movie trailers, music videos, and game trailers. According to the company, it has an expanding library of more than 100,000 unique assets and delivers more than 100 million streams worldwide each month.

”The value of a publisher’s online video library grows with its scale, and we are able to help publishers achieve scale through our vast library of promotional video content,” said Mark Vreiling, CEO of ScreenPlay. “By joining the Brightcove Content Exchange, we’re enabling publishers to grow their online video business more quickly and achieve the next level of success.”

Touchstorm explains that it will deliver high quality video content addressing a wide range of lifestyle-based topics through its consumer-facing brand Howdini.com. According to the company, content topics determined using Touchstorm’s proprietary Search Revelator® product will allow new videos to be produced based on active consumer search habits. The Content Exchange will provide Brightcove’s publishing partners with access to Howdini’s premium, info-based content, optimized to rank exceptionally high in major search engines and engage viewers through content produced with high journalistic standards.

“As publishers continue to increase their reliance on video content, the quality and engagement levels of that content becomes a key differentiator for them, particularly as major search engines begin to favor premium content,” said Alison Provost, chairman and CEO of Touchstorm. “We could not be happier that Brightcove chose us to provide their publishing network with more options for quality online video content.”

For more information, download the new whitepaper, Increase Quantity to Build Your Online Video Success. Brightcove will also hold a special Content Exchange webinar on March 28th at 9:00 am ET and 3:00 pm ET. For more information on the webinar and to register visit here for the 9:00 am or here for the 3:00 pm.

Availability

The Brightcove Content Exchange is now available to qualified Video Cloud Pro and Enterprise edition customers. Some conditions apply. Please visit the Brightcove Content Exchange page for more information on how Video Cloud customers can take advantage of the initiative and how prospective content partners can apply to join the initiative.



