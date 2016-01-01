Brightcove Fuels Online Video Adoption for Marketers and E-commerce Organizations across Japan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 19, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced a series of major new customer wins in Japan with major brand marketers and e-commerce organizations, including RESTIR, PhaseOne, Inc., Dr. Ci: Labo Co., Ltd., Girls Professional Baseball League and Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. These organizations are leveraging the fully-localized Brightcove platform to drive customer engagement with their online video content and increase conversions for their e-commerce initiatives.

Brightcove also announced today that it has added several leading Japanese media organizations to its fast-growing customer base in the country, including SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, WOWOW and For it.

“Brightcove is already the online video platform of choice for some of the biggest media organizations in Japan, and now we are successfully extending the reach of our platform to leading brand marketers and e-commerce organizations,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are building an increasingly diverse and substantial customer base in Japan and rapidly accelerating our expansion in the country thanks to momentum around our fully-localized platform.”

New Brightcove Customers

RESTIR is a high-fashion apparel company with stores throughout Japan. Earlier this year, the organization launched a new online boutique, RESTIR.COM, to communicate the universe of high-fashion to the world and to create an inspirational outlet connected to the company’s online shopping experience. The company tapped Brightcove to support the new online video initiatives that were launched in conjunction with RESTIR.COM. Using the Brightcove platform, RESTIR has created a highly interactive, engaging online video experience for site visitors, while also delivering “shoppable video” that allows customers to purchase items directly from within the video experience.

PhaseOne, an information provider for healthcare professionals, recently selected the Brightcove platform to support the creation of its new iPad application, “Gan@Misewaza”. Leveraging the Brightcove App Software Development Kit (SDK) for iOS, PhaseOne was able to quickly roll out the new app, which features a variety of videos about surgical procedures and cancer treatments conducted by prominent oncologists.

Dr. Ci: Labo is a Japanese cosmetics company that specializes in skincare products. Dr. Ci: Labo’s products are sold throughout the world, primarily on the organization’s website as well as through e-commerce outlets like Amazon.com. The company recently launched a Brightcove-powered video portal that includes a host of video content showcasing tips for using Dr. Ci: Labo products, as well as repurposed television advertisements.

In a historic moment in the world of baseball, the operating organization of the Girls Professional Baseball League began their first season on April 23, 2010 with two teams, the Kyoto Asto Dreams and the Hyogo Swing Smileys. The organization is leveraging the Brightcove platform to drive awareness of the league and online traffic through engaging online video programming that is accessible to women’s baseball fans throughout Japan, including video coverage of games within the same day and player interviews.

Tokai Tokyo Securities is a financial services firm in Japan that provides a wide range of securities services, including brokerage, underwriting and distribution. The organization recently launched a new online video initiative using the Brightcove platform, Tokai Tokyo TV, which showcases local and international market and investment news each day. Brightcove enables Tokai Tokyo Securities to deliver high quality, branded online video experiences that provide quality information to its customers and investors.

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is a broadcaster and satellite communication provider in Japan that provides a subscription multi-channel broadcasting service, “SKYPerfecTV!”, to more than 3.7 million subscribers. The organization is leveraging the Brightcove platform to deliver a higher quality online video experience for the SKYPerfecTV! website and promote its multi-channel pay TV businesses. Brightcove enables SKY Perfect JSAT to publish free promotional video content for their programming.

WOWOW, a satellite television broadcaster, recently tapped the Brightcove platform to support the launch of its feature program, “Michael Jackson Forever.” The Brightcove Mobile Experience for HTML5 solution also enabled WOWOW to capitalize on the fast-growing mobile video trend, extending the reach of the site to popular HTML5-compatible devices like the iPad and iPhone.

Japanese organization, For it, recently launched “Adoga”, a new advertising network in the country, using the Brightcove platform to support the network’s video distribution. Adoga enables advertisers to target customers segments in For it’s affiliate network. Adoga is leveraging Brightcove’s HTML5 solution to deliver video content to mobile devices like the iPad and iPhone®, as well as Brightcove’s comprehensive analytics capabilities to help advertisers measure their most effective video initiatives.

These organizations join an impressive list of more than 100 Brightcove customers in Japan, which include Nikkei Inc, one of Japan’s largest media corporations. Additional Brightcove customers in Japan include Sony Music Network Inc., Asahi Breweries Group, Orange Page Inc., Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp., Television Osaka, Inc., Shizuoka Asahi Television Co., Ltd., Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and Aniplex Inc.

Brightcove also continues to expand its strategic partnership in Japan with J-Stream, a pioneer in video delivery infrastructure in Japan. Many Brightcove customers in Japan leverage J-Stream’s content delivery network (CDN) for streaming their video content on the Web and across mobile devices.

Brightcove established its majority-owned subsidiary, Brightcove KK, in Japan in 2008 with $4.9 million in new investment from Brightcove Inc. and four market-leading Japanese strategic partners: Dentsu, Inc., J-Stream, Inc., transcosmos, Inc. (transcosmos), and cyber communications inc. (cci). Brightcove KK is a fully staffed operation that includes a leadership team and sales, marketing, engineering and customer support staff all based in Japan.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

