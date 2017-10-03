Brightcove Enters the Bollywood Market

BOSTON & MUMBAI, INDIA, October 3, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced a new deal today with LoneRanger Productions to develop an over-the-top (OTT) service for the production company. The deal represents Brightcove’s first deal with a Bollywood production company.

LoneRanger is headed by Vikram Bhatt, a 30-plus year veteran of the Bollywood scene and the director of classic Bollywood films such as Ghulam, Raaz, and 1920. With its Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) OTT service, LoneRanger will deliver the best of its mystery and suspense content to consumers. The service is expected to launch in mid-November.

“Today’s viewing experience is as much about mobile delivery as it is about television. So we were looking for a partner that could help us revolutionize the user experience for Bollywood fans on all platforms,” Bhatt said. “Brightcove’s platform performance, player speed and technology stack were real differentiators in creating a service that was theater-like for our viewers. We also wanted a vendor that could help us get to market quickly and, using the Brightcove platform, we anticipate being able to stand up our service within weeks after signing the contract.”

“When we opened our office in Mumbai earlier this year, we did so believing India posed an enormous opportunity because of the explosive growth in online video in the region,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove said. “Our rapid penetration into the Bollywood production market is evidence of the opportunity, and I couldn’t be more pleased that it is with a brand and director the caliber of LoneRanger and Mr. Bhatt, respectively.”

