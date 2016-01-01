Brightcove Drives Innovation for Online Video at PLAY 2015

Global conference connects pace setters in Media and Digital Marketing to drive audience engagement and business impact from online video

BOSTON, MAY 4, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today is hosting industry-leading Media and Digital Marketing companies at its sold out PLAY 2015 conference. The annual global conference showcases the latest in technology solutions that support new business models and implementations of online video to attract, engage, and convert audiences across the full range of connected devices.

In its fifth year, Brightcove PLAY provides an exclusive venue for leaders in online video to exchange best practices and industry perspective, and to explore the technology solutions that underpin emerging business models. Brightcove PLAY 2015 features a deep bench of industry speakers, highlighted by two customer keynote speakers:

J.R. McCabe, Senior Vice President, Video, Time Inc. Time Inc. is one of the world’s leading media companies with digital properties that attract more than 120 million visitors each month across more than 50 websites. Mr. McCabe leads digital video strategy, business development, video production, and distribution across all Time Inc. brands.

Jon Steinberg, CEO, Daily Mail North America. DailyMail.com is the world's largest English language newspaper website with more than 225 million visitors per month. As CEO, Mr. Steinberg leads development to grow Dailymail.com's audience and ad revenue.

The Brightcove PLAY 2015 conference features tracks tailored to the needs of Media companies and Digital Marketing organizations.

The Media track, which focuses on requirements for broadcasters and media publishers, includes speakers from prominent brands such as NASCAR Media Group, Opera Software, Rogers, Roku, SpotXchange, TVNZ, and Viacom.

The Digital Marketing track addresses enterprises who develop and promote video content for the purposes of branding, awareness, lead generation programs, and internal communications. Notable customer speakers in the Digital Marketing track include leaders from Oracle, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Cars.com, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, The Metropolitan Opera, and Mullen.

“As we enter our company’s second decade, we are more optimistic than ever about our industry’s growth and the ability of video to transform business,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “We see our industry accelerate on what seems like a daily basis, as companies launch new business models, and each year at Brightcove PLAY, we are blown away by the innovative uses of video – and the hunger for companies to do even more. We are proud to be at the center of this exciting evolution and along with our partners, foster a rich ecosystem that empowers companies to engage audiences and drive business impact.”

Customers who want to watch the Brightcove PLAY 2015 keynote by CEO David Mendels may view it live at http://play.brightcove.com/videos/play-2015-keynote at 9 AM ET. The keynote will also be archived following the live event.

PLAY 2015 is sponsored by a wide range of companies across the video ecosystem. PLAY 2015’s Platinum sponsor is Akamai. Gold sponsors include Opera Software and SpotXchange. Corporate sponsors include 3PlayMedia, accedo, adways, Air.TV, chatroll, clarify, Nice People At Work, IRIS.TV, Knowledge Vision, Neon, Newzulu, SnapApp, and Volicon. Additional sponsors include Acquia, BrightRoll, comScore and YuMe. PLAY 2015’s Training Day sponsor is Facebook Media Solutions.

